The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 just became everyone's tablet of choice thanks to a new massive $621 discount on Amazon
Looking to replace your old tablet with something more powerful but don't want to spend $1000+ on a new slate? Well, we have great news for you, then. Currently, Amazon is selling the amazing Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a phenomenal 47% discount. This means you now have the chance to snatch this awesome tablet for a whopping, just jaw-dropping, ultra-massive $621 price cut if you pull the trigger on this deal right now while you can.
The variant we are talking about is the Intel Core i5-powered Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The tablet has a reasonably good performance and can deal with day-to-day tasks without any issues. Furthermore, since it runs on Windows, you'll be able to use your favorite PC apps on your Surface Pro 7, thus replacing your laptop.
Of course, a productivity machine like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 should also have a good display and nice battery life, and the slate checks these two boxes as well. It sports a big 12.3-inch screen with a 2736 x 1824 resolution. Additionally, it should be able to last you through the day without any top-ups, and its fast charging should take around an hour to fill the tank to 80%.
Overall, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a pretty decent tablet. Furthermore, Amazon's current $621 discount makes it just irresistible. However, that sweet price cut will most likely expire at some point. Therefore, if you are in the market for a new tablet with good performance, display, and battery life, we suggest you tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and fancy yourself a brand-new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at a heavily reduced price today.
