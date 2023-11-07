The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 just became everyone's tablet of choice thanks to a new massive $621 discount on Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: Save $621! Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM from Amazon and score sweet savings of $621. The tablet has good performance, runs on Windows, and delivers all-day battery life. $621 off (47%) Buy at Amazon

Looking to replace your old tablet with something more powerful but don't want to spend $1000+ on a new slate? Well, we have great news for you, then. Currently, Amazon is selling the amazing Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a phenomenal 47% discount. This means you now have the chance to snatch this awesome tablet for a whopping, just jaw-dropping, ultra-massive $621 price cut if you pull the trigger on this deal right now while you can.The variant we are talking about is the Intel Core i5-powered Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The tablet has a reasonably good performance and can deal with day-to-day tasks without any issues. Furthermore, since it runs on Windows, you'll be able to use your favorite PC apps on your Surface Pro 7, thus replacing your laptop.Of course, a productivity machine like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 should also have a good display and nice battery life, and the slate checks these two boxes as well. It sports a big 12.3-inch screen with a 2736 x 1824 resolution. Additionally, it should be able to last you through the day without any top-ups, and its fast charging should take around an hour to fill the tank to 80%.Overall, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a pretty decent tablet. Furthermore, Amazon's current $621 discount makes it just irresistible. However, that sweet price cut will most likely expire at some point. Therefore, if you are in the market for a new tablet with good performance, display, and battery life, we suggest you tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and fancy yourself a brand-new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at a heavily reduced price today.