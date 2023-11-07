Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 just became everyone's tablet of choice thanks to a new massive $621 discount on Amazon

Microsoft Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is everyone's tablet of choice thanks to a new massive $621 discount on
Looking to replace your old tablet with something more powerful but don't want to spend $1000+ on a new slate? Well, we have great news for you, then. Currently, Amazon is selling the amazing Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a phenomenal 47% discount. This means you now have the chance to snatch this awesome tablet for a whopping, just jaw-dropping, ultra-massive $621 price cut if you pull the trigger on this deal right now while you can.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: Save $621!

Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM from Amazon and score sweet savings of $621. The tablet has good performance, runs on Windows, and delivers all-day battery life.
$621 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon


The variant we are talking about is the Intel Core i5-powered Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The tablet has a reasonably good performance and can deal with day-to-day tasks without any issues. Furthermore, since it runs on Windows, you'll be able to use your favorite PC apps on your Surface Pro 7, thus replacing your laptop.

Of course, a productivity machine like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 should also have a good display and nice battery life, and the slate checks these two boxes as well. It sports a big 12.3-inch screen with a 2736 x 1824 resolution. Additionally, it should be able to last you through the day without any top-ups, and its fast charging should take around an hour to fill the tank to 80%.

Overall, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a pretty decent tablet. Furthermore, Amazon's current $621 discount makes it just irresistible. However, that sweet price cut will most likely expire at some point. Therefore, if you are in the market for a new tablet with good performance, display, and battery life, we suggest you tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and fancy yourself a brand-new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at a heavily reduced price today.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless