Get 20% off from an awesome Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 case with SUPCASE and PhoneArena

However, since these are expensive phones, and you want to preserve your new Galaxy foldable in pristine condition, you are probably considering getting a nice stylish case at a budget-friendly price to protect your new toy.



Fortunately for you, you now have an amazing chance to save 20% on a brand-new case for your Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 through a special promo code.



All you need to do is to order a Galaxy Z Fold 5 / Galaxy Z Flip 5 case from SUPCASE on Amazon and enter our "20PHONEARENA" promo code at check out. After that, you will receive a sweet 20% discount on your new purchase. However, bear in mind that the promotional code won't work on already discounted items.





SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for Galaxy Flip 5: Now 20% OFF! Use our special "20PHONEARENA" promo code at check out and get a nice 20% discount on the SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for Galaxy Flip 5. Act fast, though. The offer ends on August 25th. $8 off (20%) Buy at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for Galaxy Fold 5 with kickstand: Now 20% OFF! Use our special "20PHONEARENA" promo code at check out and get a nice 20% discount on SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for Galaxy Fold 5 with a built-in kickstand. Act fast, though. The offer ends on August 25th. $18 off (20%) Buy at Amazon

SUPCASE Holster for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Now 57% OFF! SUPCASE's Leather Pouch Case for Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now 57% OFF on Amazon and can be yours for $40 less. Since this is a discounted product, our promo code won't work here. Nevertheless, this is still an awesome deal! $40 off (57%) Buy at Amazon





Moreover, we advise you to act fast and take advantage of this offer as soon as possible — preferably even today. Our special promotional code does have an expiration date. It will expire on August 25th at midnight. So be sure to use it to lower the price of your Galaxy Z Fold 5 / Galaxy Z Flip 5 SUPCASE case before that.



SUPCASE currently offers rugged cases for both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 and a nice leather pouch case with a belt clip for the Galaxy Fold 5.



What are you still doing here? Go and fancy yourself a nice case for that shiny Galaxy Flip 5/ Galaxy Fold 5 at a discount while you can! Don't miss your chance!





