Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

University awards a limited number of scholarships to students promising not to use their phones

iOS Android
University awards a limited number of scholarships to students promising not to use their phones
According to Fox News, Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio is awarding scholarships to students who are willing to give up using their smartphones and turn to prayer, religion, and contact with fellow students. The school had a limit of thirty scholarships which it reached. But unexpectedly, 50 additional students got rid of their smartphones even though they were not awarded scholarships.

The school is not checking up on the students to make sure that they continue to stay off their smartphones after being given the scholarship and are on "the honor system." The students must remain off their phones for all four years at the University and created a group called "Humans Engaging Reality." Franciscan University doesn't want to be the only University with such a program so it's looking for partners.

Fox News Chief Religion Correspondent Lauren Green, who reported the story on the cable news station, passed along what she thought was a funny story. It seems that one of the students who agreed to give up his phone was in an airport and had to ask a person for directions (I'm not sure where the humor is in that anecdote). Noting that the depression rate of 15-34-year-olds is 30% of the online generation, Green reported how one young woman diagnosed with depression gave up her smartphone and the depression went away.


Popular stories

T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung brings its AI-powered image editing app to the Galaxy S23 series
Samsung brings its AI-powered image editing app to the Galaxy S23 series
These could be the full and final Google Pixel Fold specs
These could be the full and final Google Pixel Fold specs
Best Buy is offering new record high Galaxy S23 series discounts with no trade-in
Best Buy is offering new record high Galaxy S23 series discounts with no trade-in
University awards a limited number of scholarships to students promising not to use their phones
University awards a limited number of scholarships to students promising not to use their phones
Samsung Internet beta update brings important improvements for tablet users
Samsung Internet beta update brings important improvements for tablet users
Arm is reportedly developing its own chips to expand its current business
Arm is reportedly developing its own chips to expand its current business
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless