Straight Talk Wireless Gold and Platinum subscribers get a money-saving perk for free

Straight Talk, which is one of the holdings in the Verizon Value portfolio of prepaid brands, announced today that it has a valuable perk for subscribers to its Gold and Platinum Plans. These subscribers will receive a membership to Walmart+ (priced at $98 for a year) which will give them the ability to score free shipping, get free delivery from stores, save on gas, get early access to holiday deals, and more.





Angie Klein, President of the Verizon Value organization said, "Straight Talk customers are loyal Walmart shoppers who love to save money, and we love finding new ways to expand the value we can bring to them. With Straight Talk’s long-standing partnership with Walmart, adding Walmart+ to our plans just made sense. Unlimited data meets unlimited savings."











Straight Talk's Gold plan starts at $55 for one person per month, declines to $47.50 per person per month ($95 total) for two people, drops to $40 per person per month ($120 total) for three people, and $35 per person per month ($140 overall) for 4 people. The Gold plan includes unlimited High-Speed data, 15GB Hotspot per line per month, 100GB Cloud storage, and international calls to Canada and Mexico.





The Platinum plan starts at $65 for one person per month, declines to $57.50 per person per month ($115 overall) for two people, drops to $50 per person per month ($150 total) for three people, and falls to $45 per person per month ($180 total) for four people. The Platinum plan comes with unlimited High-Speed data, 20GB Hotspot per line per month, 100GB of Cloud storage, calling to Canada and Mexico, calling to 60+ countries, and Mobile Protect device coverage.





Mehrdad Akbar, Vice President of DMM Wireless Services of Walmart stated, "We are the exclusive retailer for Straight Talk and this new offer really brings the best of what Walmart and Verizon Value can do together. We’re excited to show Straight Talk customers how much more money they can save with the power of Walmart+ now included."





The average Walmart+ member saves $1,300 a year with the membership making this a very nice perk indeed for Straight Talk subscribers.

