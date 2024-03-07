Steve Jobs' check from the '70s up for auction: How much is a $200 check worth today?

Up Next:
It's the 70s. The disco ball is spinning, platform shoes are all the rage, and a little company called Apple is just getting started. Would you have guessed that a gadget from its early days could be a tech treasure today? Turns out some things from Apple's past are worth a whole lot more than chump change, as proven yet again.
This address served as both an answering service and a mail drop during the days when Apple was just a garage operation under the Jobs family's roof.
As per RR Auction, the check is rated as "very fine condition," encapsulated, and scored by PSA/DNA as a perfect "GEM MT 10." Bidding is open until March 21, and the current bid has already soared past the $15,000 mark.
Rare Steve Jobs and early Apple items popping up for sale isn't exactly unheard of. Not long ago, a check signed by Jobs for a measly $4.01 fetched a jaw-dropping $46,043 at auction. Talk about a serious increase in value, right? Looks like anything tied to Jobs and Apple's formative years holds serious collector's value.
Roughly 13 days before the birth of Apple Computer Inc., Steve Jobs and his partner in crime, Steve Wozniak, penned a check for a modest $116.97 (equivalent to roughly $630 in today's greenbacks). Little did they know that this seemingly routine transaction would one day transform into a coveted relic of tech history, far surpassing its original value.
This check, carrying the signatures of Jobs and Wozniak, fetched an astounding $135,261 at auction. That's nearly as much as the original iPhone itself. Speaking of which, last summer, an unopened 4GB iPhone from 2007 was sold for a jaw-dropping $158,000. Who would've thought holding onto your vintage tech could turn into a jackpot down the road?
A piece of tech history is hitting the auction block (via 9to5Mac). This time, it's a check personally signed by none other than Steve Jobs himself, aimed at settling a phone bill for Apple. Dated July 8, 1976, this relic bears the words "From the account of Apple Computer Company" alongside the company's first address in Palo Alto, California.
Image Credit–RR Auction
