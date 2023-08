Apple's $116.97 check signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak sold for $135,261

Dated March 19, 1976, this $116.97 check was made out to Ramlor, Inc., a printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer in the Palo Alto area. This payment likely covered boards connected to the first Apple-1 Computers. Anything over a hundred bucks needed approval from two partners, so that's probably why both Jobs and Wozniak put their names on the check.Originally conceptualized as a PCB kit that users would solder together themselves, the Apple-1 Computers took on a larger scope when they caught the attention of Paul Terrell, the owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California- one of the world's earliest personal computer stores.Terrell expressed interest in purchasing 50 of these computers at a wholesale price of $500 each, intending to sell them at a retail price of $666.66, but with the condition that they come fully assembled. This request aimed to shift the computer's status from that of an enthusiast's gadget to a product for mainstream consumers. It is believed that this early deal was a game-changer for Apple.However, the auction spotlight didn't solely shine on the pre-Apple check. A rare transparent prototype mouse from Apple Computer circa 1984 fetched $17,269, and an Apple-1 Computer (fully operational, in a handmade case with a built-in keyboard) signed by Wozniak was sold for a staggering $223,520.Before, an unopened 4GB iPhone from 2007 had been sold for more than $158,000 . So, no doubt, early and rare Apple products really hold their value as time goes on.