Apple's $116.97 check signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak sold for $135,261
About 13 days before Apple Computer Inc. was founded, Steve Jobs and co-founder Steve Wozniak wrote a check for $116.97 (equivalent to around $630 today). They likely didn't anticipate that this very check would eventually become a prized artifact of technological history, far surpassing its original value.

Last month, the second-ever check issued by Apple, bearing the signatures of Jobs and Wozniak and estimated by RR Auction to be worth around $50,000, was put up for auction. Surprisingly, it was sold for an unexpected $135,261 (via Apple Insider).



Dated March 19, 1976, this $116.97 check was made out to Ramlor, Inc., a printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer in the Palo Alto area. This payment likely covered boards connected to the first Apple-1 Computers. Anything over a hundred bucks needed approval from two partners, so that's probably why both Jobs and Wozniak put their names on the check.

Originally conceptualized as a PCB kit that users would solder together themselves, the Apple-1 Computers took on a larger scope when they caught the attention of Paul Terrell, the owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California- one of the world's earliest personal computer stores.

Terrell expressed interest in purchasing 50 of these computers at a wholesale price of $500 each, intending to sell them at a retail price of $666.66, but with the condition that they come fully assembled. This request aimed to shift the computer's status from that of an enthusiast's gadget to a product for mainstream consumers. It is believed that this early deal was a game-changer for Apple.

However, the auction spotlight didn't solely shine on the pre-Apple check. A rare transparent prototype mouse from Apple Computer circa 1984 fetched $17,269, and an Apple-1 Computer (fully operational, in a handmade case with a built-in keyboard) signed by Wozniak was sold for a staggering $223,520.

Before, an unopened 4GB iPhone from 2007 had been sold for more than $158,000. So, no doubt, early and rare Apple products really hold their value as time goes on.

