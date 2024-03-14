Up Next:
Spotify to launch new Audiobooks feature in April
After bringing music videos to Premium users in select markets, Spotify announced a brand-new feature coming to Audiobooks in April: Countdown Pages.
This is the same feature that’s been successful for music releases. It allows Spotify users to “pre-save” audiobooks prior to a book’s release date, while authors and publishers can promote their new titles ahead of launch.
Thanks to Countdown Pages, Spotify users can search for titles on the streaming service as soon as they’re announced. After next month’s update, a “Pre-save” CTA on pages of the books that haven’t been released yet. Additionally, a “More like this” tab will show users similar released book that they can start listening to straight away.
Since it was released back in 2023, users have played more than 150,000 unique titles through Spotify’s premium service. With a catalog of over 200,000 titles, Spotify believes that there’s room for improvement when it comes to the number of listeners engaging with audiobooks, especially considering that the streaming service has a user base of over 600 million.
Once an audiobook is pre-saved, a timer countdown will be visible above it until its launch. When the book is actually released, Spotify will notify users so they know they can start listening to it.
Countdown Pages for Spotify will be available in all markets where Audiobooks are available beginning in mid-April.
