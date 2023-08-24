Following Apple, Spotify launches its own analytics tools for podcast creators
Spotify has just announced a handful of helpful tools for podcast creators, which have the same functionality as the ones introduced by Apple earlier this week. In addition to the new podcast creator tools for subscriptions, Spotify also revealed some improvements that will make it easier to discover podcasts.
For the first time since Spotify launched podcasts on its streaming platform, creators will be able to personalize their podcast show page. For example, they can add a bio and links to their social media accounts. In addition, podcast creators can pin a “best place to start episode” to help introduce new listeners to their content.
A new dashboard will provide creators with various information like the total number of impressions for their podcasts and their individual episodes over the past 30 days, as well as if and how they trended.
Also, Spotify announced that its Podcasters program will roll out to more markets like the United Kingdom and Australia. Up until now, the Spotify for Podcasters program was only available in the United States.
The folks at TechCrunch report that the all the updates have been announced today at the Podcast Movement conference and are likely to go live in the coming weeks in select countries.
More importantly, Spotify podcast creators will now have a bunch of analytics tools at their disposal to help them better understand how their content is discovered on the platform.
