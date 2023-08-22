Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Apple announces subscription analytics for podcast creators, Linkfire integration
If you’re a podcast creator publishing your content on Apple Podcasts, you’ll be happy to know the Cupertino-based company has just announced three new updates that will make your life much easier.

The most important addition is the subscription analytics tool available in Apple Podcasts Connect, which allows creators to see how listeners engage with their premium subscriptions on Apple Podcasts.

The newly introduced subscriptions analytics tools feature an Overview tab where creators can see how many listeners started a free trial, the number of paid subscriptions, the percentage of listeners who convert from a free trial to a paid subscription, and the estimated proceeds generated from their subscriptions.

Additionally, the analytics offer creators access to breakdowns of subscriptions by country or region and by subscription status, including monthly versus annual plans. The tool goes even deeper and allows creators to filter the data to display the real-time analytics for various time periods, such as the past 30 days or the previous month.

To see how their channel performed when it comes to subscription, podcast creators can access the Trends tab and use various filters. This particular tab also enables creators to view their Subscription Events (Activations, Cancellations, and Renewals), and filter Sales by Subscription Duration to see the breakdown of estimated proceeds generated by monthly vs yearly subscriptions.

It's a pretty complex tool the provides podcast creators with a lot of useful data, allowing them to improve where they need to. Subscription analytics are available worldwide today for all creators with at least one active subscription and an Admin, Finance, or Legal role in Apple Podcasts Connect.



In the same piece of news, Apple announced that it has added five new partners to its Delegated Delivery system for Podcasts: Audiomeans, Captivate, Podbean, Podspace, and Transistor.

Last but not least, Apple Podcasts will now feature an exclusive Linkfire integration, allowing creators to generate an unlimited number of smart links to landing pages for their podcasts. These links are meant to redirect listeners to shows and subscriptions on Apple Podcasts, but creators can also link to their shows on other apps and feature related products, including social channels, newsletter, merch stores, and live events.

