Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday week is here! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Spotify launches new platform to support publishers and authors

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service
Spotify for Authors logo
Spotify for Authors is a new platform for authors and publishers that allows them to manage their presence and grow on the streaming service. The new platform offers access to multiple tools that make it easier for authors and publishers to understand their audience and drive more consumption.

Authors invited by publishers on Spotify for Authors will be offered direct access to important insights, along with growth and promotional tools that will help them tap into larger audiences, including:

  • Aggregated age and gender demographics that provide more insight than ever before, to let them know who is listening to their content on Spotify.
  • Redemption codes to share royalty-free copies of titles with reviewers, superfans, and collaborators (if enabled by their publishers).
  • Promo cards to generate professional and shareable social assets for their titles in just one click.
  • Early access to author profiles, a new feature rolling out to Spotify so fans can easily discover more about the authors behind their favorite books.

Spotify for Authors - Welcome screen | Image credits: Spotify

Starting today, publishers and select authors can begin using these insights into listener demographics, take advantage of tools for marketing and promote their titles, as well as customize their author page on Spotify using the features above.

According to Spotify, the company worked closely with authors and publishers to develop Spotify for Authors, allowing the streaming service to design each feature based on their feedback and needs.

Today’s launch is just the first step as we help authors and publishers reach new audiences, connect more deeply with their fans, and drive listening,” explains Spotify in a blog post.

Spotify for Authors - Demographics panel | Image credits: Spotify

Spotify for Authors is now available in all markets where the streaming service is officially accessible. Publishers can access Spotify for Authors with their Spotify logins and can invite authors to join at authors.spotify.com.

It’s also important to mention that Spotify confirmed it will expand access to authors using Findaway Voices early next year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless