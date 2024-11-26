Spotify launches new platform to support publishers and authors

Aggregated age and gender demographics that provide more insight than ever before, to let them know who is listening to their content on Spotify.

Redemption codes to share royalty-free copies of titles with reviewers, superfans, and collaborators (if enabled by their publishers).

Promo cards to generate professional and shareable social assets for their titles in just one click.

Early access to author profiles, a new feature rolling out to Spotify so fans can easily discover more about the authors behind their favorite books.

Spotify for Authors - Welcome screen | Image credits: Spotify





According to



“ Today’s launch is just the first step as we help authors and publishers reach new audiences, connect more deeply with their fans, and drive listening ,” explains Spotify in a



Starting today, publishers and select authors can begin using these insights into listener demographics, take advantage of tools for marketing and promote their titles, as well as customize their author page on Spotify using the features above.According to Spotify , the company worked closely with authors and publishers to develop Spotify for Authors, allowing the streaming service to design each feature based on their feedback and needs.,” explains Spotify in a blog post Spotify for Authors - Demographics panel | Image credits: Spotify

Spotify for Authors is now available in all markets where the streaming service is officially accessible. Publishers can access Spotify for Authors with their Spotify logins and can invite authors to join at authors.spotify.com.



It’s also important to mention that Spotify confirmed it will expand access to authors using Findaway Voices early next year.

Spotify for Authors is a new platform for authors and publishers that allows them to manage their presence and grow on the streaming service. The new platform offers access to multiple tools that make it easier for authors and publishers to understand their audience and drive more consumption.Authors invited by publishers on Spotify for Authors will be offered direct access to important insights, along with growth and promotional tools that will help them tap into larger audiences, including: