People are crazy about anime soundtracks, so here's Spotify's Sounds of Anime
Up Next:
The world of anime is rapidly growing and attracting fans from around the globe. On Spotify, global streams of anime music have increased by 395% since 2021, with 6.7 million user-generated anime playlists, demonstrating that listeners love to immerse themselves in the music of their favorite series and movies.
Crunchyroll is a company that operates independently and is jointly owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, which is based in the US, and Aniplex, which is a part of Sony Music Entertainment in Japan.
Within Spotify’s Anime hub, fans will find custom Curated by Crunchyroll playlists including:
Crunchyroll will have its own section within the hub, featuring content like its newly released podcast, Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect. This podcast covers the latest anime news and includes guest appearances from celebrities like rapper Denzel Curry and J-Pop star LiSA.
To enhance this experience, Spotify is now partnering with the global anime brand Crunchyroll to provide fans with even more exciting listening adventures.
Crunchyroll is a company that operates independently and is jointly owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, which is based in the US, and Aniplex, which is a part of Sony Music Entertainment in Japan.
Within Spotify’s Anime hub, fans will find custom Curated by Crunchyroll playlists including:
- Crunchyroll Anime Essentials: A brand-new anime season has arrived on Crunchyroll this summer! Listen along to the music behind the lineup.
- The Broody Black-Haired MC: Anguished with a tragic past, this character’s demeanor may intimidate some, but deep down they just need a hug.
- The Bubbly Pink-Haired BFF: Always close at hand when a friend is in need, this character brings light, positivity, and an often underestimated strength.
- The OP White-Haired Sensei: Underneath their cool, unbothered exterior, this character is an enigma to be unraveled.
- The Journey Begins: You are the main character of your own story. The fate of the world depends on you … and of course there are side quests.
Crunchyroll will have its own section within the hub, featuring content like its newly released podcast, Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect. This podcast covers the latest anime news and includes guest appearances from celebrities like rapper Denzel Curry and J-Pop star LiSA.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: