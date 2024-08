People are crazy about anime soundtracks, so here's Spotify's Sounds of Anime

Crunchyroll Anime Essentials : A brand-new anime season has arrived on Crunchyroll this summer! Listen along to the music behind the lineup.

: A brand-new anime season has arrived on Crunchyroll this summer! Listen along to the music behind the lineup. The Broody Black-Haired MC : Anguished with a tragic past, this character’s demeanor may intimidate some, but deep down they just need a hug.

: Anguished with a tragic past, this character’s demeanor may intimidate some, but deep down they just need a hug. The Bubbly Pink-Haired BFF : Always close at hand when a friend is in need, this character brings light, positivity, and an often underestimated strength.

: Always close at hand when a friend is in need, this character brings light, positivity, and an often underestimated strength. The OP White-Haired Sensei : Underneath their cool, unbothered exterior, this character is an enigma to be unraveled.

: Underneath their cool, unbothered exterior, this character is an enigma to be unraveled. The Journey Begins : You are the main character of your own story. The fate of the world depends on you … and of course there are side quests.

The world of anime is rapidly growing and attracting fans from around the globe. On Spotify, global streams of anime music have increased by 395% since 2021, with 6.7 million user-generated anime playlists, demonstrating that listeners love to immerse themselves in the music of their favorite series and movies.To enhance this experience, Spotify is now partnering with the global anime brand Crunchyroll to provide fans with even more exciting listening adventures.Crunchyroll is a company that operates independently and is jointly owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, which is based in the US, and Aniplex, which is a part of Sony Music Entertainment in Japan.Within Spotify’s Anime hub , fans will find custom Curated by Crunchyroll playlists including:Crunchyroll will have its own section within the hub, featuring content like its newly released podcast, Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect . This podcast covers the latest anime news and includes guest appearances from celebrities like rapper Denzel Curry and J-Pop star LiSA.