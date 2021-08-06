Spotify no longer plans to add AirPlay 2 support

Spotify no longer plans to add AirPlay 2 support0
In a forum post spotted by MacRumors, a Spotify rep says that while the company has discussed the idea of adding AirPlay 2, it decided against implementing it because of audio driver compatibility issues.
We've discussed this idea internally and while we are working on supporting AirPlay 2 in a proper way, we have decided to close it for now. The reason for this is that due to audio driver compatibility issues, this seems like a bigger project that we won't be able to complete in the foreseeable future.
Although the wording might suggest that adding AirPlay 2 support is possible with a bigger budget, it looks like that won’t happen any time soon. We can’t help but wonder if Spotify completely shelved the project or it will come back to it at a later time.
AirPlay allows streaming between devices of audio, video, device screens, and photos. It was originally launched as AirTunes and only used for audio. AirPlay 2 made its debut three years ago and added more improvements like multi-room audio, Siri support, and better buffering.