Spotify no longer plans to add AirPlay 2 support

AirPlay allows streaming between devices of audio, video, device screens, and photos. It was originally launched as AirTunes and only used for audio. Although the wording might suggest that adding AirPlay 2 support is possible with a bigger budget, it looks like that won't happen any time soon. We can't help but wonder if Spotify completely shelved the project or it will come back to it at a later time. AirPlay 2 made its debut three years ago and added more improvements like multi-room audio, Siri support, and better buffering.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Spotify has decided against adding AirPlay 2 support to its music streaming service. The reason behind the decision is purely technical and has nothing to do with any possible rivalries between Apple Music and Spotify In a forum post spotted by MacRumors , a Spotify rep says that while the company has discussed the idea of adding AirPlay 2, it decided against implementing it because of audio driver compatibility issues.