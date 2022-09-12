 Sony’s teased gaming-centric device is NOT an Xperia smartphone - PhoneArena
Sony's teased gaming-centric device is NOT an Xperia smartphone

It’s safe to say that the large majority of Sony fans were expecting the Japanese company to reveal another gaming-focused smartphone at the beginning of this week. Instead, we’re getting a gaming accessory specifically designed to work with a single smartphone, the Xperia 1 IV.

As its name suggests, the Xperia Stream is a streaming accessory that will allows Xperia 1 IV owners to play for longer periods without having to worry about their device heating up. Unlike typical controllers for mobile phones, the Xperia Stream doesn’t have any buttons, instead it’s fitted with a massive cooling system that’s supposed to drive the airflow along the body of the Xperia phone.

In theory, that should keep the temperature at a low level, thus making it possible to play even high-load games for extended periods. The streaming accessory has been designed based on the feedback received and following discussions with esports players, which makes sense considering its uses.



Apart from the cooling system, the Xperia Stream packs an HDMI port (full HD 120Hz supported) for streaming on a PC, as well as direct connection via LAN cable for blazing fast and stable network latency for competitive gaming. Additionally, the accessory features a USB-C port for powering your device, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

On the software front, the Xperia Stream perfectly embeds with Game enhancer app on the Xperia 1 IV, which displays various details about the phone and controls the fan automatically when cooling is required. Of course, you can also manually adjust the fan’s rotation speed to regulate the temperature as you see fit.

As far as pricing goes, the Xperia Stream will be available for purchase for the equivalent of $160, but it will only be launched in Japan. Those who don’t own neither the Xperia 1 IV nor the Xperia Stream can purchase the Gaming Edition bundle for around $1,225 outright.

