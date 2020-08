Sony Xperia 8 Lite goes official with disappointing specs, high price

The Sony Xperia 8 Lite features a 2017 chipset

Marketed as the Sony Xperia 8 Lite , the smartphone boasts a dual-camera setup on the back that has seemingly been borrowed from the newer Xperia 10 II. It consists of a 12-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with support for 2x optical zoom.That represents a decent upgrade over the 13-megapixel camera and 5-megapixel depth sensor that graced the original Sony Xperia 10. As for the selfie camera, that remains unchanged at 8-megapixels.Moving over to the inside of the device, that is where things start to get less impressive. Sony has fitted the Xperia 8 Lite with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 which is now over three years old and is no match for modern Snapdragon 600-series chips.That is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is acceptable considering the price point. Of course, like all recent Sony models, the Xperia 8 Lite includes a 21:9 display as well that, in this case, measures in at 6-inches.