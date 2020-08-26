Sony Xperia 8 Lite goes official with disappointing specs, high price
The Sony Xperia 8 Lite features a 2017 chipset
Marketed as the Sony Xperia 8 Lite, the smartphone boasts a dual-camera setup on the back that has seemingly been borrowed from the newer Xperia 10 II. It consists of a 12-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with support for 2x optical zoom.
Moving over to the inside of the device, that is where things start to get less impressive. Sony has fitted the Xperia 8 Lite with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 which is now over three years old and is no match for modern Snapdragon 600-series chips.
That is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is acceptable considering the price point. Of course, like all recent Sony models, the Xperia 8 Lite includes a 21:9 display as well that, in this case, measures in at 6-inches.
Completing the package is a 3.5mm headphone jack and Android 9 Pie – yes, you read that right – with no guarantee of an update. There is a small 2,870mAh battery in case you’re wondering.
The Sony Xperia 8 Lite will be available to purchase in Black and White starting September 1 for the equivalent of around $280. Unfortunately (or fortunately), the smartphone is exclusive to Japanese carriers.
