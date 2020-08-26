Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Android Sony

Sony Xperia 8 Lite goes official with disappointing specs, high price

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Aug 26, 2020, 9:34 AM
The Xperia 10 was met with a lukewarm response in 2019 but that isn’t stopping Sony from milking the phone for all it’s worth. The company has today re-released the device with new cameras and a different name.

The Sony Xperia 8 Lite features a 2017 chipset


Marketed as the Sony Xperia 8 Lite, the smartphone boasts a dual-camera setup on the back that has seemingly been borrowed from the newer Xperia 10 II. It consists of a 12-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with support for 2x optical zoom.

That represents a decent upgrade over the 13-megapixel camera and 5-megapixel depth sensor that graced the original Sony Xperia 10. As for the selfie camera, that remains unchanged at 8-megapixels.

Moving over to the inside of the device, that is where things start to get less impressive. Sony has fitted the Xperia 8 Lite with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 which is now over three years old and is no match for modern Snapdragon 600-series chips.

That is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is acceptable considering the price point. Of course, like all recent Sony models, the Xperia 8 Lite includes a 21:9 display as well that, in this case, measures in at 6-inches.

Completing the package is a 3.5mm headphone jack and Android 9 Pie – yes, you read that right – with no guarantee of an update. There is a small 2,870mAh battery in case you’re wondering.

The Sony Xperia 8 Lite will be available to purchase in Black and White starting September 1 for the equivalent of around $280. Unfortunately (or fortunately), the smartphone is exclusive to Japanese carriers.

