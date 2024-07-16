Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Prime Day Alert!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Sony Xperia 5 VI official images leaked by European retailer

By
0comments
Sony Xperia 5 VI official images leaked by European retailer
Contrary to what previous reports were claiming, Sony will launch another Xperia 5 series phone this year, at least according to a European retailer. Although the information doesn’t come directly from Sony, it’s likely that the Xperia 5 VI will happen this year.

German online retailer Alza has a Spigen Rugged Armor case for the Xperia 5 VI listed on its website (via GSMArena). The case costs €16.90, but it’s not yet available for purchase, which makes sense considering the fact that Sony hasn’t announced the smartphone.

Despite the fact that the phone is encased, some details remain visible. For example, while the camera configuration remains the same, the LED flash is located between the two cameras, whereas the Xperia 5 V’s LED flash is positioned a bit to the left.

Apart from that, the Xperia 5 V and Xperia 5 VI aren’t that much different when it comes to design. We can’t confirm the upcoming phone is the same size as the Xperia 5 V, but since there don’t seem to be any major changes, there’s a high possibility that the phones will be almost similar.

Encased Sony Xperia 5 VI | Credits: Alza.de

Sony has yet to make any mention of the Xperia 5 VI, but based on previous history, the phone should be introduced in September. Considering that the Xperia 5 V was a significant improvement over the previous model, we expect the same to happen with the Xperia 5 VI too.

That said, the Xperia 5 VI is likely to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 6.1-inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Xperia 5 V packs a dual camera setup that consists of 48-megapixel main and 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensors. Thanks to the images shared by the German retailer, we now know the Xperia 5 VI will also feature a dual camera, but no other details are available for the moment.

Finally, the size of the battery may remain the same since both the Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 5 V pack 5,000 mAh batteries inside.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024: Epic tablet deals to splurge on
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024: Epic tablet deals to splurge on
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless