Sony Xperia 5 VI official images leaked by European retailer
Contrary to what previous reports were claiming, Sony will launch another Xperia 5 series phone this year, at least according to a European retailer. Although the information doesn’t come directly from Sony, it’s likely that the Xperia 5 VI will happen this year.
German online retailer Alza has a Spigen Rugged Armor case for the Xperia 5 VI listed on its website (via GSMArena). The case costs €16.90, but it’s not yet available for purchase, which makes sense considering the fact that Sony hasn’t announced the smartphone.
Apart from that, the Xperia 5 V and Xperia 5 VI aren’t that much different when it comes to design. We can’t confirm the upcoming phone is the same size as the Xperia 5 V, but since there don’t seem to be any major changes, there’s a high possibility that the phones will be almost similar.
Sony has yet to make any mention of the Xperia 5 VI, but based on previous history, the phone should be introduced in September. Considering that the Xperia 5 V was a significant improvement over the previous model, we expect the same to happen with the Xperia 5 VI too.
The Xperia 5 V packs a dual camera setup that consists of 48-megapixel main and 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensors. Thanks to the images shared by the German retailer, we now know the Xperia 5 VI will also feature a dual camera, but no other details are available for the moment.
Finally, the size of the battery may remain the same since both the Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 5 V pack 5,000 mAh batteries inside.
Despite the fact that the phone is encased, some details remain visible. For example, while the camera configuration remains the same, the LED flash is located between the two cameras, whereas the Xperia 5 V’s LED flash is positioned a bit to the left.
Encased Sony Xperia 5 VI | Credits: Alza.de
That said, the Xperia 5 VI is likely to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 6.1-inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
