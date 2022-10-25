Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Xperia 1 III is heavily discounted on Amazon - get some variable zoom magic for cheap now!
Smartphones nowadays all look very similar but there are a few exceptions to this rule. One such is the Xperia lineup of phones, Sony stubbornly keeps on doing what the company thinks a modern smartphone should be. 

The Japanese brand has a cult following and for a good reason - Xperia phones offer some unmatched features, with the price one of the few things that make Sony fans shed a tear. Now though, there's a great deal on Amazon that sheds not tears but hundreds of dollar off the price of the last year's flagship - the Xperia 1 III.

It's one hell of a phone, and now you can get it for way less than the psychological threshold of $1000. Talk about expensive, right? The Xperia 1 III is now cheaper than most Galaxies and iPhones, and this deal is your chance to get four cameras in the space of three.


That's right, the Xperia 1 III features the first iteration of the variable zoom lens system - which is able to move between 70 and 105mm offering the equivalent of 2.9x and 4.4x zoom respectively. In practice you're getting a great portrait-dedicated camera and the ability to frame shots much more freely.

The phone is a no slouch either - it's powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, and comes with a stunning 6.5-inch 120Hz 4H AMOLED display with bells and whistles such as Bravia Engine, HDR+, high brightness and more.

And of course, being a Sony smartphone, the Xperia 1 III features all the professional-grade software - the CinemaPro and PhotographyPro apps. Even if you don't use them right away, it's good to have them at hand, it's never too late to step into the pro game. The battery is also good, and there's fast charging, wireless charging, 360 reality audio, a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot! All of this at a bargain price. Don't miss out!

