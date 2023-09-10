You can still grab a pair of Sony WH-XB910N headphones for a whopping 41% off their price from Amazon

Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in
If you are on the hunt for awesome-sounding headphones, you will be pleased to learn that you can still grab a pair of Sony WH-XB910N for 41% off their price on Amazon. Such a discount on the Sony WH-XB910N means you can score $102 in savings if you act quickly and grab a pair of these amazing headphones through this deal right now.

While the Sony WH-XB910N don't exactly fall into the high-end category, they sound pretty awesome. They have an emphasis on bass, which means hip-hop lovers will fall in love with them the moment they put them on and play their favorite song on them. That said, if you don't like how these sound out of the box, you can always tailor them to your liking via the EQ function in the Sony Headphones Connect app. Additionally, the Sony WH-XB910N pack good passive and active noise cancellation and can muffle most noises from the outside world.

Since we know how important battery life is when considering getting a new pair of wireless headphones, we just have to mention that the Sony WH-XB910N have amazing battery life. With ANC enabled, they offer just over 37 hours of listening time. With ANC disabled, however, the battery life of these bad boys goes up to 50 hours, which is just amazing. Furthermore, the Sony WH-XB910N boast an AUX port, which means you can use an AUX cable to connect your headphones to your phone in case you forget to charge them.

As you can see, the Sony WH-XB910N are indeed pretty amazing headphones that pack nice sound, good ANC, and incredible battery life. And when you add Amazon's incredible discount to the mix, these bad boys just turn into a real bargain. So go and grab a pair of Sony's WH-XB910N at a discount while you still can.

