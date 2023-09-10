You can still grab a pair of Sony WH-XB910N headphones for a whopping 41% off their price from Amazon

Sony WH-XB910N: Now $102 OFF on Amazon! Get a pair of Sony WH-XB910N headphones from Amazon and save $102 in the process. The headphones pack nice sound, great ANC and amazing battery life, and are just a bargain at this price. $102 off (41%) Buy at Amazon

While the Sony WH-XB910N don't exactly fall into the high-end category, they sound pretty awesome. They have an emphasis on bass, which means hip-hop lovers will fall in love with them the moment they put them on and play their favorite song on them. That said, if you don't like how these sound out of the box, you can always tailor them to your liking via the EQ function in the Sony Headphones Connect app. Additionally, the Sony WH-XB910N pack good passive and active noise cancellation and can muffle most noises from the outside world.Since we know how important battery life is when considering getting a new pair of wireless headphones, we just have to mention that the Sony WH-XB910N have amazing battery life. With ANC enabled, they offer just over 37 hours of listening time. With ANC disabled, however, the battery life of these bad boys goes up to 50 hours, which is just amazing. Furthermore, the Sony WH-XB910N boast an AUX port, which means you can use an AUX cable to connect your headphones to your phone in case you forget to charge them.As you can see, the Sony WH-XB910N are indeed pretty amazing headphones that pack nice sound, good ANC, and incredible battery life. And when you add Amazon's incredible discount to the mix, these bad boys just turn into a real bargain. So go and grab a pair of Sony's WH-XB910N at a discount while you still can.