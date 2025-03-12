GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

The Sony WH-CH720N with ANC are now a sub-$90 bargain waiting to be snatched

There are plenty of headphones you can get for under $100. However, only a small portion of them deliver good sound and have capable ANC. This makes finding the perfect sub-$100 headphones a really difficult task.

But don't fret, fellow bargain hunter! We found a sweet deal on a set of awesome-sounding cans, which we believe are worth your hard-earned cash.

Sony WH-CH720N in Black: Save $60 on Amazon!

$60 off (40%)
Score the capable Sony WH-CH720N on Amazon for $60 off their price and get a pair for just under $90. Keep in mind, the price is hidden by the seller, and you need to add them to your cart to see it. With good sound, capable ANC, and solid battery life, the Sony WH-CH720N are a true bargain at their current price, so save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-CH720N in White: Save $52 on Amazon!

$52 off (35%)
If Black isn't your color, Amazon is also selling the option in white at a sweet $52 discount. This allows you to score a pair for just under $99.
Buy at Amazon


The offer is available on Amazon and is for the Sony WH-CH720N in Black, which are now selling for under $90. Given that their MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) is about $150, it appears you'll save $60 if you take advantage of this deal. Keep in mind that the price is hidden, and you'll have to add them to your cart to see it.

In case Black isn't your color, feel free to go for the model in White, which is also discounted but available at a lower $52 price tag. This means you can snatch it for south of $99.

Though on the budget side, the Sony WH-CH720N headphones definitely don't disappoint. They boast solid sound and deliver a punchy bass with high treble. Plus, with the Sony Headphones Connect app, you can adjust the audio to your liking using the built-in EQ feature.

They also feature pretty solid ANC, which blocks low-frequency noise effectively, though it might have a hard time with higher-range sounds. It might not rival the top-tier ANC found in the best wireless headphones on the market, but for just under $90, we believe it offers great value.

When you factor in a battery life of up to 35 hours and fast charging support that gives you up to an hour of playback with just a quick 3-minute top-up, the Sony WH-CH720N are an absolute steal right now. So, don't waste time and grab a pair at a bargain price today!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

