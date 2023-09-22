Sony's industry-leading WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 headphones are currently a true bargain at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Great news for all deal hunters in the market for a pair of new high-end Sony headphones! At the moment, Walmart has the top-tier Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones with a sweet $83 discount, letting you grab a pair of these incredible headsets for just $264.99. Moreover, the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 are also currently on sale at Walmart and can now be yours for only $324.99, which is $75 below their sticker price at the retailer.
The WH-1000XM4 are Sony's ex-top-of-the-line headphones, which means they deliver incredible sound. Their default sound profile is more neutral, but you can remedy that via the EQ functionality in the Sony Headphones Connect app in case you don't like how they sound out of the box.
In addition to their incredible sound, the WH-1000XM4 come with industry-leading ANC, which means they will silence the world the moment you turn their active noise cancellation on. On top of that, the headphones also offer incredible battery life. According to Sony, the WH-1000XM4 deliver up to 30 hours of listening time.
That said, both the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 are just amazing, and you won't make a mistake regardless of the model you go for. If you want to pay as less as possible, go for the WH-1000XM4, and if you want the very best Sony has to offer in terms of sound and ANC, grab the WH-1000XM5 instead. Just be sure to hurry up and make your choice while Walmart's offer is still available.
The WH-1000XM4 are Sony's ex-top-of-the-line headphones, which means they deliver incredible sound. Their default sound profile is more neutral, but you can remedy that via the EQ functionality in the Sony Headphones Connect app in case you don't like how they sound out of the box.
In addition to their incredible sound, the WH-1000XM4 come with industry-leading ANC, which means they will silence the world the moment you turn their active noise cancellation on. On top of that, the headphones also offer incredible battery life. According to Sony, the WH-1000XM4 deliver up to 30 hours of listening time.
Now, the WH-1000XM4 are great and all, but if you want an even better sound and ANC and can afford to pay the slightly bigger price tag, then you should go for the WH-1000XM5, which are Sony's current top-of-the-line headphones. The headphones are just better in almost every way except their battery life, which is the same as on the WH-1000XM4.
That said, both the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 are just amazing, and you won't make a mistake regardless of the model you go for. If you want to pay as less as possible, go for the WH-1000XM4, and if you want the very best Sony has to offer in terms of sound and ANC, grab the WH-1000XM5 instead. Just be sure to hurry up and make your choice while Walmart's offer is still available.
Things that are NOT allowed: