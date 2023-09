Sony's industry-leading WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 headphones are currently a true bargain at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM4: Now $83 OFF on Walmart! Grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 from Walmart and save $83 in the process. The headphones have amazing sound, incredible ANC, and awesome battery life, and they are a real bang for your buck. $83 off (24%) $264 99 $348 Buy at Walmart Sony WH-1000XM5: Now $75 OFF on Walmart! Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 from Walmart and save $75! The headphones have even better sound and ANC than the Sony WH-1000XM4. $75 off (19%) $324 99 $399 99 Buy at Walmart

The WH-1000XM4 are Sony 's ex-top-of-the-line headphones, which means they deliver incredible sound. Their default sound profile is more neutral, but you can remedy that via the EQ functionality in the Sony Headphones Connect app in case you don't like how they sound out of the box.In addition to their incredible sound, the WH-1000XM4 come with industry-leading ANC, which means they will silence the world the moment you turn their active noise cancellation on. On top of that, the headphones also offer incredible battery life. According to Sony, the WH-1000XM4 deliver up to 30 hours of listening time.Now, the WH-1000XM4 are great and all, but if you want an even better sound and ANC and can afford to pay the slightly bigger price tag, then you should go for the WH-1000XM5, which are Sony's current top-of-the-line headphones. The headphones are just better in almost every way except their battery life, which is the same as on the WH-1000XM4.That said, both the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 are just amazing, and you won't make a mistake regardless of the model you go for. If you want to pay as less as possible, go for the WH-1000XM4, and if you want the very best Sony has to offer in terms of sound and ANC, grab the WH-1000XM5 instead. Just be sure to hurry up and make your choice while Walmart's offer is still available.