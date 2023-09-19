You can still snatch a Sony SRS-XG300 Bluetooth speaker with a sweet 43% discount from Amazon

Sony SRS-XG300: Save 43%! Get the Sony SRS-XG300 Bluetooth speaker from Amazon and save $152. The speaker has a loud sound and a high dust and water resistance rating, making it perfect for parties and big gatherings. $152 off (43%) Buy at Amazon

The Sony SRS-XG300 is not your typical Bluetooth speaker that you can just grab and listen to music while hiking. The speaker is big and a bit heavy for such activities.That said, its bigger size makes it perfect for parties and big gatherings, since it packs a lot of power and can be really loud. It also supports a feature named Mega Bass, which — as the name suggests — increases bass, thus giving you extra oomph. In addition to that, the speaker works with Sony's Music Center app, which includes its own EQ. So you will be able to tailor the SRS-XG300's audio entirely to your liking, in case you don't like how the speaker sounds out of the box.Oh, and did we mention that the Sony SRS-XG300 is IP67 certified, which means it should be able to survive accidental spills and even heavy rain. And when summer comes around again, you will be able to use it by the pool without worrying that it will stop working if it finds itself at the bottom of it.As for battery life, the SRS-XG300 offers up to 25 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, keep in mind that the speaker may not survive for that long if you listen at a high volume.So, with loud and nice sound, dust and water resistance, and pretty decent battery life, the Sony SRS-XG300 is definitely worth it, especially now that it's available at such a lower price. This is why we advise you to grab one with a discount while you can.