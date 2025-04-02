Limited-time 59% discount makes the rugged Sony SRS-XG300 speaker an absolute steal
The JBL Boombox 3 may be heavily discounted at Walmart right now, offering an incredible Boombox experience, but if your budget is capped at $150 for a Bluetooth speaker, the Sony SRS-XG300 is the one to get.
Amazon is currently offering this gem at a massive 59% discount, meaning you can snag the black model for just under $143—a jaw-dropping $207 price drop from its usual $350. There is no telling when the offer could expire, so we encourage you not to hesitate, as the speaker is a real get.
While significantly smaller than the Boombox 3, the Sony SRS-XG300 still delivers powerful sound in a compact form. This makes it an excellent, budget-friendly alternative. And just like the JBL speaker, you can fine-tune its audio to your taste via the EQ in the Sony Music Center companion app.
Durability is also impressive, with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it's completely dustproof and can withstand submersion in water up to 3 feet deep for 30 minutes. So, whether you're at the beach, by the pool, or out on a hike, you won't have to worry about the elements ruining your vibe. Plus, with up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge, your music keeps going without interruption throughout your gathering or adventure.
All in all, the Sony SRS-XG300 punches above its weight with powerful sound, a rugged build, and stellar battery life. And right now, it's a total bargain on Amazon! So, don't waste any more time—tap the offer button at the top of this article and grab your Sony SRS-XG300 at a steal before the deal disappears!
