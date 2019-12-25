Sony is running its plants non-stop in order to produce this one key smartphone component
Those poor factory workers at Sony are not getting a break this holiday season. According to Bloomberg, the company will run the factories that produce its image sensors around the clock during the holiday season for the second consecutive year as it tries to keep up with demand for the component. Sony has yet to balance supply with demand even as it keeps the factories humming 24/7. A new factory is being constructed in Nagasaki, but that won't start churning out chips until April 2021. And the company is doubling its capital spending on this segment of its business to the equivalent of $2.6 billion this year.
Sony owns 51% of the image sensor market by revenue
The head of Sony's semiconductor division, Terushi Shimizu, worries that even after the new factory opens, the additional capacity might not be enough to meet such heavy demand. "Judging by the way things are going, even after all that investment in expanding capacity, it might still not be enough," Shimizu said. "We are having to apologize to customers because we just can’t make enough."
Earlier this year, Sony said that it owned 51% of the market for image sensors based on revenue. By 2025, it hopes to collect 60% of the revenue for these chips; this year alone it has been able to raise its market share by a few percentage points. And Sony expects to see demand for Time of Flight (ToF) sensors increase sharply next year, especially with Apple expected to add a ToF sensor to the 2020 iPhone models. These sensors measure how long it takes for an infrared beam to bounce off of a subject and return to the sensor. This produces more accurate depth information that can be used for AR functions and can also help deliver more natural bokeh blurs on portraits.
But talking about success in the smartphone industry with Sony does not include its handsets; Sony has not been able to enjoy the same level of achievement with its handsets. Still, the manufacturer continues trying and is expected to introduce a new flagship phone this coming February during the MWC trade show in Barcelona. A benchmark test of a device with the ID number PM-1310 might have given away some of the details of this phone. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform and be equipped with 12GB of memory, twice the amount found on Sony's last flagship handset. The new device is expected to be called the Xperia 3 further confusing those who like manufacturers to release their phones in numerical order. The Xperia 1 was released this past May while the Xperia 5 launched just a couple of months ago.
1 Comment
1. User123456789
Posts: 1255; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):