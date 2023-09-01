Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Sony brings the Exmor T sensor to the compact Xperia 5 V

Sony
Sony brings the Exmor T camera sensor to the compact Xperia 5 V
Today Sony announced the new compact member of the Xperia family, the Xperia 5 Mark V. The phone follows the design language of its bigger brother, the Xperia 1 V, launched earlier this year, and stays true to Sony's 21:9 form factor.

This new flagship also brings interesting mobile camera tech to the compact Xperia 5 line. From late September onward, you will be able to get the latest Exmor T camera sensor, along with one of the most powerful and complete creator experiences in a phone, for around 999 euros. 

Stay tuned for our full Xperia 5 V review!

Xperia 5 V design


Sony has been reluctant to follow modern design trends ever since the inception of the Xperia line and has done things its own way. In a world where you can't tell smartphones from one another, this is definitely a good thing.

The Xperia 5 V is a product of the same philosophy, just modernized a bit. The main difference is that the camera bump has shrunk to house only two lenses. The main camera sensor takes on telephoto duties by using 2x crops, thanks to its high pixel count.

Other than that, the Xperia 5 V is unmistakably Sony, with its 21:9 aspect ratio, matte Gorilla Glass Victus back, rectangular frame, and symmetrical bezels top and bottom. The 3.5mm audio jack is still present to please audiophiles out there, as is the microSD card slot.

Xperia 5 V Camera


One of the key upgrades the Xperia 5 V brings compared to its predecessor is the main camera sensor. Sony has decided to add the new Exmor T sensor to its compact Xperia 5 line. This 48MP dual-layer transistor pixel sensor offers a new and improved design aimed at lowering noise and producing better images, especially in low-light conditions.

Sony's great pro-grade creator software sits on top of this hardware, allowing users to unleash their creativity while enjoying some clever tricks taken straight from Sony's critically acclaimed Alpha camera division. There's also a new Video Creator app to help people stitch together great short videos right on the phone.

Xperia 5 V Hardware specs


Here are the full Sony Xperia 5 V specs at a glance:

Sony Xperia 5 VHardware specs
Dimensions154 x 68 x 8.6mm, 183g
Display6.1-inch, FHD+ OLED, 120Hz, 21:9, Gorilla Glass Victus 2
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
Memory and storage8GB RAM/128GB ROM, microSDXC support (up to 1TB)
CameraUltra-wide: 12MP 1/2.5-inch F2.2 AF
Wide: 52MP (48MP effective) 1/1.35-inch F1.9 Exmor T AF OIS
Front: 12MP 1/2.9-inch
Battery 5,000mAh, 30W fast charge, wireless charge, reverse power-sharing, no USB-C cable in the box
ColorsBlack, Platinum Silver, Blue
OtherIP65/68, 3.5mm audio jack, Eye AF/object tracking in video
PriceStarting from €999, late September availability 
 

Xperia 5 V Price and Release Date


The Xperia 5 V will be available to buy from late September for approximately €999/£849, a competitive price compared to last year's Xperia 5 IV (1,049 euros), but pricing may vary by region, so stay tuned for more info on the subject soon.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless