Sony brings the Exmor T sensor to the compact Xperia 5 V

Stay tuned for our full Xperia 5 V review!

Sony has been reluctant to follow modern design trends ever since the inception of the Xperia line and has done things its own way. In a world where you can't tell smartphones from one another, this is definitely a good thing.The Xperia 5 V is a product of the same philosophy, just modernized a bit. The main difference is that the camera bump has shrunk to house only two lenses. The main camera sensor takes on telephoto duties by using 2x crops, thanks to its high pixel count.Other than that, the Xperia 5 V is unmistakably Sony, with its 21:9 aspect ratio, matte Gorilla Glass Victus back, rectangular frame, and symmetrical bezels top and bottom. The 3.5mm audio jack is still present to please audiophiles out there, as is the microSD card slot.One of the key upgrades the Xperia 5 V brings compared to its predecessor is the main camera sensor. Sony has decided to add the new Exmor T sensor to its compact Xperia 5 line. This 48MP dual-layer transistor pixel sensor offers a new and improved design aimed at lowering noise and producing better images, especially in low-light conditions.Sony's great pro-grade creator software sits on top of this hardware, allowing users to unleash their creativity while enjoying some clever tricks taken straight from Sony's critically acclaimed Alpha camera division. There's also a new Video Creator app to help people stitch together great short videos right on the phone.Here are the full Sony Xperia 5 V specs at a glance:The Xperia 5 V will be available to buy from late September for approximately €999/£849, a competitive price compared to last year's Xperia 5 IV (1,049 euros), but pricing may vary by region, so stay tuned for more info on the subject soon.