Sony's WF-C500 earbuds leaked ahead of official announcement

It looks like Sony is readying another pair of earbuds, which we believe will be launched in the United States very soon. The WF-C500 haven’t been officially unveiled yet, but Walmart inadvertently listed the earbuds on its website.Although the listing has been removed, TheWalkmanBlog spotted the earbuds and saved the photos and specs, so we can get a good idea of what they look like and what they have to offer. Also, in case you’re wondering, Sony WF-C500 will be available for purchase in the US for $80, at least according to Walmart.Specs-wise, the WF-C500 feature IPX4 rating, which makes them splash-proof and sweat-proof. They promise to offer up to 10 hours of battery like, which can extend to 20 hours with the charging case.They feature DSEE functionality, optional use of one earbud only, and they’re compatible with Sony 360 Reality Audio and Sony / Headphones Connect app. That’s about all we know about the unannounced WF-C500, but to give even more legitimacy to the leak, it’s worth noting that the earbuds are also listed on Sony’s rewards site (at least at the time of writing).