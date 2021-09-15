Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Accessories Sony Audio

Sony's WF-C500 earbuds leaked ahead of official announcement

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Sony's WF-C500 earbuds leaked ahead of official announcement
It looks like Sony is readying another pair of earbuds, which we believe will be launched in the United States very soon. The WF-C500 haven’t been officially unveiled yet, but Walmart inadvertently listed the earbuds on its website.

Although the listing has been removed, TheWalkmanBlog spotted the earbuds and saved the photos and specs, so we can get a good idea of what they look like and what they have to offer. Also, in case you’re wondering, Sony WF-C500 will be available for purchase in the US for $80, at least according to Walmart.

Specs-wise, the WF-C500 feature IPX4 rating, which makes them splash-proof and sweat-proof. They promise to offer up to 10 hours of battery like, which can extend to 20 hours with the charging case.

They feature DSEE functionality, optional use of one earbud only, and they’re compatible with Sony 360 Reality Audio and Sony / Headphones Connect app. That’s about all we know about the unannounced WF-C500, but to give even more legitimacy to the leak, it’s worth noting that the earbuds are also listed on Sony’s rewards site (at least at the time of writing).

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

HTC’s next affordable smartphone spotted on Google Play Console
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
HTC’s next affordable smartphone spotted on Google Play Console
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G are now discounted in response to the iPhone 13
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G are now discounted in response to the iPhone 13
Apple has quietly discontinued the 256GB iPhone SE model
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple has quietly discontinued the 256GB iPhone SE model
Heroes of the Dark announced for iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Heroes of the Dark announced for iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini
The endless launch rumors continue: Apple's AirPods 3 are in production
by Joshua Swingle,  0
The endless launch rumors continue: Apple's AirPods 3 are in production
iPhone 13 series battery life revealed
by Radoslav Minkov,  22
iPhone 13 series battery life revealed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless