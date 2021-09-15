Sony's WF-C500 earbuds leaked ahead of official announcement

Sony's WF-C500 earbuds leaked ahead of official announcement0
Although the listing has been removed, TheWalkmanBlog spotted the earbuds and saved the photos and specs, so we can get a good idea of what they look like and what they have to offer. Also, in case you’re wondering, Sony WF-C500 will be available for purchase in the US for $80, at least according to Walmart.
They feature DSEE functionality, optional use of one earbud only, and they’re compatible with Sony 360 Reality Audio and Sony / Headphones Connect app. That’s about all we know about the unannounced WF-C500, but to give even more legitimacy to the leak, it’s worth noting that the earbuds are also listed on Sony’s rewards site (at least at the time of writing).