Save $100 on the portable Sonos Move smart speaker and tell Google Assistant to play Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand anywhere
The market is full of awesome Bluetooth speakers, but most of them don't come with smart functionalities like a voice assistant on board. And now you will say: this is why we have smart speakers, right? Well, yeah, but then again, the place for a smart speaker is at your home. You can't really pick it up on one of your hiking trips. However, this deal article is for a Bluetooth speaker that supports Google Assistant and can go wherever you go.
As we already mentioned, the Sonos Move supports Google Assistant, which means you will be able to control your playback directly with your voice. The speaker also features touch-sensitive controls, but why do you need those when you can just ask Google Assistant to play Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand for you?
As for how the Sonos Move sounds, it sounds pretty awesome at regular volumes. However, at higher volumes, the sound loses its clarity. In other words, the Sonos Move is great for casual listening with your friends, but it's not made for parties and big gatherings.
Nevertheless, the Sonos Move is still a pretty awesome smart speaker that can now be yours for less. So, don't miss out on this sweet deal and grab a Sonos Move from Amazon today!
At the moment, Amazon has the awesome Sonos Move smart speaker on sale with a sweet 25% discount. This means you will save $100 if you take advantage of this deal and grab a Sonos Move from Amazon right now.
The biggest advantage of the Sonos Move is that the speaker comes with a built-in battery, which means you can move it wherever you like — hence the name Move. Sonos claims the battery offers up to 11 hours of playtime on a single charge, but keep in mind that battery life depends on how loudly you listen. On top of that, the speaker comes with an IP56 dust and water resistance rating, which means you can safely place it near a pool.
