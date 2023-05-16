Sonos discontinues important feature for Android devices

as newer versions of mobile operating systems are released, it can sometimes change the way information is shared between devices, and this feature will no longer be compatible with newer version of the Android operating system

Sonos is an increasingly popular brand in the audio streaming market, which makes the company’s latest announcement quite disappointing for those who love its products. Starting next week, Sonos will no longer support streaming of local audio files from Android devices.Android was the last mobile platform to support the feature since iOS devices have been removed from the list of supported devices about three years ago. On the bright side, Sonos offers quite a few audio streaming options, including Bluetooth, AirPlay, and NAS (network-attached storage).Not to mention that services like Apple Music , YouTube Music, Deezer and Plex allow you to upload and stream music online. Of course, you still have to pay for a premium subscription if the streaming service requires it. Once you’ve uploaded the music to one of these services, the tunes will be accessible via Sonos as soon as the service using the Sonos app is added.That being said, if you have an Android device, you will no longer be able to play audio files directly to Sonos starting May 23. Instead, you can play the audio files downloaded to your Android devices on the Sonos system using the Sonos app via Bluetooth.As far as the reasoning behind the change, Sonos sai d that “.”