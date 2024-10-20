Sonos considers high-end headphones after Ace sales struggle, says report
Sonos Ace headphones. | Image credit — Sonos
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently shared insights into Sonos's struggles with its Ace headphones and the company's potential plans to address the issue. The audio company is reportedly considering developing a higher-end headphone model after disappointing sales of its Ace headphones.
Sonos had high hopes for the Ace headphones, aiming to sell as many as 1 million units. However, due to various factors, including a problematic app launch and the headphones' $450 price tag, sales have been significantly lower than anticipated. Gurman reports that only about 200,000 units were sold through September. The flawed app has exacerbated the problem, as one of its main purposes was to create a new system to control the Ace headphones.
The company's recent app revamp, intended to support new products like the Ace headphones, has been plagued with glitches and negatively impacted sales. This app overhaul was supposed to usher in a new generation of products with a fresh software interface, but instead, it plunged the company into a crisis. Despite these setbacks, Sonos remains committed to the headphone market and is exploring options to improve its position.
One strategy under consideration is the development of a higher-end headphone model, codenamed "Roundhouse." This would involve reducing the price of the current Ace model by $50 and introducing the new upscale version at the original $450 price point. While some Sonos employees are skeptical about this approach, the discussions highlight the company's acknowledgment of the challenges it faces with the Ace headphones.
The new Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar. | Image credit — Sonos
In addition to its headphone endeavors, Sonos recently launched two new products: the Arc Ultra and a new Sub subwoofer. These additions were part of a roadmap that Gurman had previously reported on. He also indicated that most of the other items on that roadmap, including a set-top box product, should still be coming, albeit with some delays. It remains to be seen how these new product launches will fare in the market, especially given the company's recent struggles with the Ace headphones and its app.
It will be interesting to see how this strategy of lowering the price of the existing Ace headphones and releasing a higher end one at the original Ace price plays out for them — especially given the existing challenges they face with the Ace headphones. I'm also curious to see how the new Arc Ultra and Sub subwoofer perform in the market and what features the delayed set-top box product will offer. I believe that Sonos needs to carefully consider its pricing strategy and ensure that its products offer compelling value to consumers in order to regain its footing in the market.
