Sonos considers high-end headphones after Ace sales struggle, says report

Sonos Ace headphones. | Image credit — Sonos

In addition to its headphone endeavors, Sonos recently launched two new products: the Arc Ultra and a new Sub subwoofer. These additions were part of a roadmap that Gurman had previously reported on. He also indicated that most of the other items on that roadmap, including a set-top box product, should still be coming, albeit with some delays. It remains to be seen how these new product launches will fare in the market, especially given the company's recent struggles with the Ace headphones and its app.It will be interesting to see how this strategy of lowering the price of the existing Ace headphones and releasing a higher end one at the original Ace price plays out for them — especially given the existing challenges they face with the Ace headphones. I'm also curious to see how the new Arc Ultra and Sub subwoofer perform in the market and what features the delayed set-top box product will offer. I believe that Sonos needs to carefully consider its pricing strategy and ensure that its products offer compelling value to consumers in order to regain its footing in the market.