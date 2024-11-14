Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Meta slammed with an $840 million fine by the European Commission

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
The Meta company logo on a light gray background.
Okay, that's heavy: the European Commission has fined Meta €797.72 million (that's approximately $840 million) for antitrust violations related to its integration of Facebook Marketplace with the main Facebook social network.

The Commission stated that Meta unfairly tied its classified ads service, Facebook Marketplace, to its dominant social media platform, giving it an advantage over competitors and imposing unfair terms on rival online classifieds services, Reuters reports.

"The European Commission has fined Meta […] for breaching EU antitrust rules by tying its online classified ads service Facebook Marketplace to its personal social network Facebook and by imposing unfair trading conditions on other online classified ads service providers", the European Commission said.

Meta has already announced plans to appeal the decision but has agreed to comply with the ruling in the interim. The company stated it would work promptly and cooperatively to implement changes addressing the EU’s concerns.

The legal action follows a lengthy investigation that began in June 2021 and escalated in December 2022, when the European Commission formally accused Meta of leveraging its market dominance to promote Marketplace unfairly. Facebook launched Marketplace in 2016, and it quickly expanded into various European countries, raising questions about its impact on the region's competitive landscape.

The essence of the EU's argument is that Meta’s practice of bundling Facebook with Marketplace amounts to an illegal "tying" of services, making it harder for other online classified ad platforms to compete.

However, Meta countered that users are not forced to engage with Marketplace, and many Facebook users choose not to use it. The company also argued that the Commission’s claims lacked concrete evidence of harm to competitors, suggesting that the decision was based more on assumptions than on demonstrable market impact.

Recommended Stories
Earlier this year, insiders indicated that Meta would soon face its first EU antitrust fine for these practices. Although fines for antitrust violations in the EU can reach up to 10% of a company’s global revenue – potentially as high as $13.4 billion for Meta – the actual penalties are typically much lower.

Meta had previously attempted to resolve the EU’s concerns by proposing changes to limit its use of competitors' advertising data for Facebook Marketplace.

While a similar concession was accepted by the UK competition regulator, the European Commission rejected the offer, signaling its stricter stance. In a statement, Meta’s spokesperson reiterated the company’s view that the allegations were unfounded, emphasizing that its product innovations aim to benefit consumers and promote competition. The company added that it continues to collaborate with regulatory bodies to address the issues raised.

It's not easy being Meta these days. If you want to learn more about Zuck's company's latest legal adventures, check this out:

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless