First Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 tests show Qualcomm is a master of sustained performance now

Geekbench 5 Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1583 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1884 Geekbench 5 Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 4937 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5491 3DMark Extreme (High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3828 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 3382 3DMark Extreme (Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1951 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2327





Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 performance benchmarks





This same sustained performance efficiency has now moved to Qualcomm's newest 7-series processor, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 that will be in many performance midrangers this year. According to the tests done on Qualcomm's reference platform above, it doubles the frames per second rendering performance of its Gen 1 predecessor, albeit consuming slightly more power than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that is in the Galaxy S23 and others.





Despite the whopping 2.91 GHz clock speed of the powerful Qualcomm Kryo CPU cores and the doubling of the Adreno graphics subsystem speeds, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 offers a 13% decrease in average power consumption as it is built on the frugal 4nm production method that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Galaxy S23 also uses.





Moreover, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a chipset that brings flagship 8-series features to future midrangers. Among those are high performance with increased processor clock rates and gaming-scale graphics, low-light photography with wider dynamic range, and 4K HDR video capture.





On the co-processing side, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will offer more complex AI calculations, as well as increased 5G download speeds and the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity standards.









The chip is already sampling with customers and phones with it will be released as soon as this month to the joy of their future owners, judging from the initial Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 tests. It might not be as powerful or as efficient as the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but it sure beats its direct midrange phone competitor and is way better than its predecessor, even though the tests were done on Qualcomm's reference design machine.

It only gives way to the new Apple A16 in the 14 Pro Max in the multi-core count, but not in gaming performance where it meets and even beats the A16 as it stays cooler under gaming pressure.