Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

First Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 tests show Qualcomm is a master of sustained performance now

Processors Qualcomm

When the Galaxy S23 series arrived, it left a very positive impression with us, as its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip seems to be on par with the iPhone 14's Apple A15 processor, at least in the multi-core results, despite being clocked lower. 

It only gives way to the new Apple A16 in the 14 Pro Max in the multi-core count, but not in gaming performance where it meets and even beats the A16 as it stays cooler under gaming pressure.

Geekbench 5 Single Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1583
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1884
Geekbench 5 Multi Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 4937
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5491
3DMark Extreme (High) Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3828
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 3382
3DMark Extreme (Low) Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1951
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2327
View all

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 performance benchmarks


This same sustained performance efficiency has now moved to Qualcomm's newest 7-series processor, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 that will be in many performance midrangers this year. According to the tests done on Qualcomm's reference platform above, it doubles the frames per second rendering performance of its Gen 1 predecessor, albeit consuming slightly more power than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that is in the Galaxy S23 and others. 

Despite the whopping 2.91 GHz clock speed of the powerful Qualcomm Kryo CPU cores and the doubling of the Adreno graphics subsystem speeds, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 offers a 13% decrease in average power consumption as it is built on the frugal 4nm production method that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Galaxy S23 also uses.

Moreover, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a chipset that brings flagship 8-series features to future midrangers. Among those are high performance with increased processor clock rates and gaming-scale graphics, low-light photography with wider dynamic range, and 4K HDR video capture. 

On the co-processing side, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will offer more complex AI calculations, as well as increased 5G download speeds and the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity standards.


The chip is already sampling with customers and phones with it will be released as soon as this month to the joy of their future owners, judging from the initial Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 tests. It might not be as powerful or as efficient as the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but it sure beats its direct midrange phone competitor and is way better than its predecessor, even though the tests were done on Qualcomm's reference design machine.

Popular stories

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Six Motorola phones and 15 other Android handsets gain support for ARCore
Six Motorola phones and 15 other Android handsets gain support for ARCore
Nokia to put 4G internet on the moon by the end of this year
Nokia to put 4G internet on the moon by the end of this year
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE finally gets its promised One UI 5.1 update
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE finally gets its promised One UI 5.1 update
Amazon shrinks the price for the already affordable 10.2" iPad
Amazon shrinks the price for the already affordable 10.2" iPad
Asus ROG Phone 7 leaked images reveal a familiar design
Asus ROG Phone 7 leaked images reveal a familiar design
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) tablet gets One UI 5.1/Android 13 update
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) tablet gets One UI 5.1/Android 13 update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless