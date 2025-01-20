This man's Snapchat video rakes in 673 million views amid $250 billion tragedy

By
0comments
A phone with the Snapchat app on its screen.
Tragedies are not to be monetized, but this man's video of the Los Angeles wildfires got extremely popular: over 673 million views!

Reuters tells the story of Alex Choi, a well-known social media figure. When the wildfires erupted in Los Angeles, he chose to record the unfolding disaster.

Riding his dirt bike through fire-ravaged areas, Alex captured some pretty captivating scenes of burning homes, embers swirling in the air, and an elderly man using a garden hose to protect his property. Choi’s footage, shared on Snapchat, reached an astonishing 673 million views. In contrast, some companies estimate that the LA wildfire disaster costs $250 billion in damages.

Using his dirt bike, Choi reached areas that were otherwise difficult to access, including neighborhoods near Will Rogers State Park, which were devastated by the flames. He encountered one home that remained intact, thanks to an elderly man who decided to stay and protect it.

Despite Choi’s encouragement to leave, the man stayed behind and successfully defended his property.

Choi explained that he carefully considers the age of his viewers when creating content. He aims to deliver impactful news that isn’t too disturbing for younger audiences, yet still provides them with valuable insights.

The man is also recognized for bold automotive stunts that sometimes landed him in legal trouble; he's now turning his attention to real-world storytelling, the report goes on.

He sees social media, particularly Snapchat, as a vital tool for connecting younger generations to current events. With Snapchat boasting over 443 million daily users, primarily between 13 and 24 years old, it has become a major platform for news consumption alongside TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.
