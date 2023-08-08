Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Snatch the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with enhanced trade-in and Samsung credit
Get up to 15% off if you’re a student or a teacher on top of the already excellent deals.

Snapchat facing a possible $184 million fine, if found guilty over underage users

Apps
Snapchat facing a possible $184 million fine, if found guilty over underage users
Social media platforms don’t have it too easy these days, and Snapchat is no exception to that. Snapchat owner Snap Inc could face a formal investigation and, if found guilty, be fined some $184 million. All of this – over mismanaging and not enforcing strict enough policies to remove underage users from its platform (via Reuters).

Ofcom is the UK's communications regulator – last year it found out that in the UK, the most popular app for underage social media users was none other than Snapchat. According to their data, more than half (approximately 60%) of kids that are aged between 8 and 11 had “at least one social media account, often created by supplying a false date of birth”. UK’s data protection law states that social media companies need consent from the parents, if in need to process data of kids under 13.

So far Snapchat has not issued an official statement on the matter of reducing the number of underage users. A Snap person says the company does strive towards ensuring that “digital platforms are age appropriate and support the duties set out in the Children's Code”. Before starting an official investigation, ICO (Information Commissioner's Office) has to gather information and may ask the company to aid the investigation.

A report from Reuters in March claimed that Snapchat had only removed “a few dozen” under-13 accounts from its platform in Britain last year. Ofcom estimates Snapchat has “thousands of underage users”. If an investigation launches and if found guilty, Snap Inc could be fined an equivalent to up to 4% of its annual global turnover, which Reuters estimates at $184 million (based on recent Snap Inc financial results).

On a side note, the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Young Children), said that figures it had obtained showed that Snapchat accounted for 43% of cases in which social media was used to distribute indecent images of children.

Popular stories

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
iPhone 11 Pro vs 15 Pro and Note10+ vs S23 Ultra images indicate one company is sleeping on design
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Once again, a customer with a lost bag and an embedded AirTag makes United Airlines look foolish
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
Pixel users could soon have another option for in-store repairs of their phones
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
This is the date when the iPhone 15 line will go on sale says a well-connected journalist
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
The latest version of Pixel's At a Glance widget is coming soon to non-Pixel Android phones (VIDEO)
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
You can pick up the exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra for nearly its best price to date
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
iPhone 15 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra titanium design: Apple, Samsung treat the symptoms - not the cause?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless