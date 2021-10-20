Smartphones could fuel the next gold rush era thanks to this new technology

Smartphones could fuel the next gold rush era thanks to this new technology0
Unfortunately, though, smartphones and some of the other products we buy are not meant to last for more than a few years. That means electronic waste gets piled up rather quickly, and statistics show that it is getting quicker by the year.
The UK is the first to the e-waste gold rush
What Excir has achieved is so impressive that the UK coin maker—the Royal Mint Limited—has signed an agreement with it, reports the BBC. The agreement states that Excir will recover at least 99% of the gold inside the circuit boards of e-waste products.
Chief executive of the mint Anne Jessopp describes the potential of this new technology as “huge”. The chief growth officer Sean Millard has also stated it is “revolutionary”.
The mint states that estimates show electronic waste that will accumulate just in 2021 will likely weigh more than 57 million tonnes, with this number going to 73 million tonnes by 2030 if no action is taken.
Currently, approximately only one-fifth of all e-waste ends up being recycled. With the help of Excir’s discovery, this number can become much higher since it offers easier and faster results.