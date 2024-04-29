Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Skype rolls out update with new features for both Android and iOS

By
0comments
Apps
Skype rolls out update with new features for both Android and iOS
If your company uses Skype for communication – or you simply can't let go of the iconic messenger – you'll be thrilled to learn about its most recent update: build 8.118!

This update brings improvements for all users regardless of the platform Skype's been used on: Android, iOS and desktop.

Overall, the update gives Android users more control over their camera. With in-chat camera customization, Skype will remember your last used settings, including whether you prefer the front-facing camera or the rear camera, even if you switched in-between.

Finding specific chats is also easier now with chat sorting. A new bottom sheet has a new filter menu through which you can sort chats by recent messages, unread messages, or active conversations.

For Apple users, notifications and in-app messages now synchronize faster. Tapping a notification now instantly brings you to the relevant message thread, with preloaded messages ready to view.

The full list of changes


In-chat Camera Customization That Remembers

Embrace the personal touch with Skype’s latest Android update – your chat camera now remembers your last used settings, ensuring your best side is always ready for its close-up.

  • Selfie-Ready: Love the front cam? Skype now defaults to your preference in chat, saving you a click.
  • Stick with Your Pick: Flipped? Set it once and Skype’s chat camera keeps it just so for next time.
  • Snap Back to It: Revisit the chat and your camera’s just as you left it, for seamless sharing.

Streamlined Chat Sorting

Finding your focus in Skype chats is now sleeker and more intuitive with our new bottom sheet design.

  • Filter with Flair: Tap and unveil a modern, user-friendly filter menu right in your chat list.
  • Customized Chat Visibility: Easily toggle between seeing recent chats, unread messages, or active conversations.
  • Design that Delivers: Enjoy a fresh look with essential features at your fingertips – designed for the way you communicate on mobile.


Recommended Stories
Skype Desktop’s GIF Picker Gets a Speed Boost!

Our latest desktop update means finding the perfect GIF is quicker than ever.

  • Speedy Selection: Wave goodbye to waiting; your GIF picker is now turbocharged for instant fun.
  • Slick Browsing: Glide through categories with a smoother experience, no more loading lags!
  • Optimized Performance: Enjoy quicker, crisper GIF rendering to express yourself in a flash.

iOS Lightning-Fast Message Sync from Notification click!

Goodbye lag, hello instant chat! We’ve turbocharged Skype for iOS.

  • Instant Message Sync: Notifications and in-app messages now sync up faster than ever. No more waiting!
  • Preloaded Chats: Messages are fetched in the background, ready when you are. Tap a notification, and your message is right there!
  • Smooth Experience: Our behind-the-scenes tweaks ensure a more responsive and satisfying Skype.

Polishing Skype: Stability improvements & Bug fixes

  • Avatars not displayed in the background of a video call for some users.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless