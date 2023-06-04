Siri interrupts the radio broadcast of a Major League Baseball game (VIDEO)

What can be more annoying than having Siri accidentally activate on your iPhone? Well, sometimes activating Siri on purpose to answer a question or perform a task can be just as annoying, but that is another story for another day. Today's story, per Sports Illustrated , focuses on a baseball game broadcast over Boston's WEEI-FM radio station between the Boston Red Sox and the best team in Major League Baseball (MLB) this year, the Tampa Bay Rays.









Joe Castiglione accidentally sets off iPhone Siri after announcing Jose Siri stepping to the plate pic.twitter.com/Ft0tmxIYNn — WEEI Red Sox Network (@SoxBooth) June 4, 2023

It seems that the Rays have a centerfielder by the name of Jose Siri and while Jose is only hitting .239 this year, he has slugged 10 homers and knocked in 23 runs. During yesterday's game, Siri stepped up to the plate as Red Sox play-by-play announcer Joe Castiglione said over the air, "First and second, still only one out for José Siri, four men reached base, two have scored." All of a sudden there was a strange sound heard in the background as Siri was activated on someone's iPhone in the broadcast booth.



You can listen to the moment when Siri tried to interrupt the broadcast by watching the video on the tweet embedded above. To make matters potentially worse during future broadcasts involving the Tampa Bay Rays, Apple could announce tomorrow that in iOS 17, it will drop the "Hey" from Siri's wake phrase allowing users to activate the digital virtual assistant by merely saying "Siri."









Hey Siri, show me an incredible game-ending catch. pic.twitter.com/g3qojxEdey — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2023 Major League Baseball itself got into the act during the same game when Jose Siri made a spectacular catch for the last out in the 9th inning. In a tweet that included a video clip of the catch, MLB wrote, "Hey Siri, show me an incredible game-ending catch."





What will happen in October when 42,735 are sardined into Tropicana Field for the World Series and the public address announcer, the radio announcer, and the television announcer are all talking about Jose Siri? We wonder if tens of thousands of iPhone units in the stands and at homes across the country will be activated all at once. Interestingly, when writing this story, my iPhone 11 Pro Max activated Siri as I listened to the replay of the radio broadcast.





