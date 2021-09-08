Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Apple

Siri has a funny way around your questions about Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Siri has a funny way around your questions about Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event
Some of you might remember the peculiar way in which the date for Apple’s 'Spring Loaded' April event this year got revealed. For those who missed that, well, it was through none other than the personal AI assistant herself—Siri.

As you might presume, that situation was more of an unintentional mishap than a clever way for Apple to announce the dates for their big event. Following this accident, it seems the tech giant has predicted that some of its customers would attempt to get fresh intel about the upcoming September 14th event using the same method.

Siri will not snitch on Apple this time


Unfortunately for the curious, the engineers at Apple have played a little trick on those with prying eyes. First spotted by AppleInsider, if you try asking Siri the question ‘What will Apple announce on Sept. 14?’ you will be answered with a reminiscently familiar sentence—’You can't hurry news. No, you'll just have to wait.’

If this sounds like you have heard it somewhere else before, you are not crazy—you most likely have. The answer Siri gives you is a spin on an excerpt from the chorus of the Motown song ‘You Can't Hurry Love’ by The Supremes.

It looks like Apple is paying homage to the ’60s with this year’s September event, even naming the event itself ‘California Streaming’, which is a reference to another classic song from that period—’California Dreaming’ by The Mamas & The Papas.

Now do not go putting your tin foil hats on yet, trying to dig around and make sense of this whole theme. Finding any hidden meaning behind it all that sounds meaningful is highly unlikely since Apple is not known for its Easter eggs and hints.

If you are left disappointed with Siri’s answers to your queries about Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event, we have got you covered. The iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3 are some of the most anticipated announcements we expect to witness.

You will be able to watch the event on Apple’s official website on supported browsers, the Apple TV app, and via YouTube. You can also expect live coverage from us, so stay tuned!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

T-Mobile and AT&T dominate the 2021 5G/4G network speed tests, Verizon slips
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile and AT&T dominate the 2021 5G/4G network speed tests, Verizon slips
Lenovo unveils two interesting new tablets with 5G and one super-affordable AirPods rival
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Lenovo unveils two interesting new tablets with 5G and one super-affordable AirPods rival
Samsung Galaxy A53 and A73 specs to feature AMD Exynos, too, no throttling
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung Galaxy A53 and A73 specs to feature AMD Exynos, too, no throttling
Samsung unveils new micro SD cards (and your Galaxy flagship can't even use them)
by Doroteya Borisova,  9
Samsung unveils new micro SD cards (and your Galaxy flagship can't even use them)
Samsung to develop human eye-like 576MP camera sensor by 2025
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Samsung to develop human eye-like 576MP camera sensor by 2025
Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is no longer eligible for monthly security updates
by Joshua Swingle,  4
Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is no longer eligible for monthly security updates
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless