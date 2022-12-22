Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Visible Mobile's new promo makes singles more "visible" for the holidays

Verizon
By now, you should be familiar with Visible, the Verizon unit that delivers access to the Verizon 5G network for as little as $30/month. With Visible, everything you need to control your experience can be found in the Visible app or website. There are no expensive Visible locations to visit, and you can always chat or text with a rep if you need help. And if you request a phone call while chatting with a rep, you'll be able to speak to a live person.

Visible recently struck a deal with Match Group, an online dating company that owns Tinder, Match.com, and some other names in the space. This marriage between Visible and Match Group resulted in the creation of a limited-time singles registry where users can sign up to receive gifts and send them to other singles who figure prominently in their lives. That site is no longer active though.

With this partnership in mind, Visible has created an Instagram filter that can be used to help singles make their own greeting card for the holidays. From your phone, go open Instagram and search for Visible Mobile. From Visible's profile page, tap the icon that is supposed to look like three stars twinkling in the sky but looks more like three "+" signs.


Next, tap on the Single Greeting Card image, and in the lower left of the screen tap the "Try it" pill. That allows you to snap a photo of your face inside a Christmas tree ornament. Tap the blue shutter button at the bottom of the screen to capture the image.


You can edit the card or save it by pressing the three-dot menu icon on the right of the screen. And once you're happy with the image, you can share it with all of your single friends.

Visible says that over the next few days you'll see on its Instagram page some cards made by the following famous singles:

  • Raven Ross (Love is Blind)
  • Nancy Rodriguez (Love is Blind)
  • Kyra Green (Love Island)
  • Rodney Matthews (The Bachelorette)
  • Justin Glaze (The Bachelorette)
  • Vinny Guadagnino (perpetually single legend of Jersey Shore)

Visible says, "This is our way of catering to the singles market -- something we do so well already -- around the busy, couple-heavy holiday time."
