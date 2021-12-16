You can now use SharePlay with Disney+ on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

You can now use SharePlay with Disney+ on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV0
In the case of Disney Plus, of course, the type of content is movies and TV series. Participants can even choose their own audio and subtitles for their personal viewing experience, without affecting that of others.
To make use of SharePlay, users must have either an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV with iOS 15.1, iPad OS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1 or newer. If you don’t see the option to use the feature yet, double check to see whether your app is updated by going to the App Store.
Keep in mind that Disney says SharePlay is not supported on kids’ Disney Plus profiles, the same way GroupWatch isn’t. Also, you can’t trick the system and use your friend’s subscription in conjunction with SharePlay to watch content for free. Each call participant has to have their own account and subscription in order to use SharePlay with the streaming platform.