Slashed by 27%, Sennheiser's flagship earbuds are now selling at a bargain price

If you're looking for new high-end earbuds available at a sweet discount, you're in luck! We found a lovely deal on Sennheiser's flagship Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds, allowing you to score a pair at a cheaper price. At this very moment, Amazon is selling them at a 27% discount. This lets you treat yourself to a pair for about $80 off their usual cost if you hurry up and pull the trigger on this offer.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: Save $80 on Amazon!

$80 off (27%)
The premium Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are currently $80 off on Amazon. They offer even more value right now, boasting exceptional sound, advanced ANC, and up to 30 hours of playback. Don't miss out—grab them at a lower price while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Sennheiser is famous for its great-sounding audio products, so, of course, its top-of-the-line earbuds will deliver exceptional sound with strong bass. In case you don't like their default sound profile, you can easily adjust them to your taste via the five-band EQ in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.

They also feature solid ANC, which does a fantastic job of blocking out low-frequency sounds, like the hum of an airplane, making them perfect for people who must fly a lot. However, when it comes to higher-pitched noises, the ANC isn't as effective, so they don't quite measure up to the active noise cancellation on premium models like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

The good news is they boast impressive battery life, offering up to 30 hours of listening time with their charging case. Plus, they support fast charging, giving you up to an hour of playtime with just an 8-minute charge.

In conclusion, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are true high-end earbuds, packing incredible sound and great battery life. True, their ANC might be a bit behind Bose's industry-leading active noise cancellation, but if that's not an issue for you, we suggest you act fast and score a pair for less with this deal now!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

