Save on Sennheiser's Sport True workout earbuds and beat your records with great sound on a budget

As a true Sennheiser product, the Sport True earbuds deliver incredible sound. Their default sound profile has a greater emphasis on the bass, which hip-hop lovers will surely appreciate. Of course, you can always tailor the sound to your liking with the built-in EQ feature inside the Sennheiser Smart Control app in case you don't like how the earbuds sound out of the box.



Furthermore, as true earbuds for the gym, the Sport True earphones have an IP54 dust and water resistance rating, which means they will survive even your heaviest workouts. In addition to that, they offer good battery life. On their own, they deliver about 7 hours of listening time. Add the case, and battery life goes up to 27 hours.



However, the Sport True earbuds have one significant downside, which is their lack of ANC functionality. But we must also note that they have good passive noise cancellation thanks to their tight fit.



Commercial gyms may be great for training with their new and shiny machines and fitness equipment, but they have one huge issue: their music usually sucks. So, how can you remedy this? With a pair of awesome workout earbuds, of course!However, since there are so many earbuds out there, you may be wondering which one to go for. Well, right now, your best bet will be to go for a pair of Sennheiser's Sport True wireless earbuds since they are budget-friendly and are currently 33% off their price on Amazon, which means you can get them with a sweet $50 discount.