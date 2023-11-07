Sennheiser's awesome-sounding workout earbuds are currently a steal on Amazon UK; save on a pair now





Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds: Save £71! Get a pair of Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds from Amazon UK and save £71! The earbuds deliver great sound and pack an IP54 rating, giving them incredible durability. £71 off (42%) Buy at Amazon



As true Sennheiser earbuds, the Sport True wireless deliver a pretty awesome sound, including a punchy bass, which hip-hop lovers will surely appreciate. In addition to that, their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app has an EQ functionality that allows you to tailor the audio of your Sport True wireless to your liking in case you are not a fan of their default sound profile.



Also, since these are earbuds made for the gym, they pack a pretty awesome IP54 dust and water resistance rating, giving them the ability to survive even the heaviest of your workouts. Moreover, they offer good battery life, being able to last about 7 hours on a single charge on their own and up to 27 hours with their case.



However, the significant downside of the Sennheiser Sport True wireless is that they sadly don't come with ANC functionality. But it's also worth noting that they have a tight fit that offers good passive noise cancellation.



The Sennheiser Sport True wireless are currently a steal on Amazon UK. Not only do they are so heavily discounted, but they also have a lot to offer. So, if not having ANC is not a dealbreaker for you, we suggest you tap on that deal button and get a pair of Sennheiser Sport True wireless right now. As true Sennheiser earbuds, the Sport True wireless deliver a pretty awesome sound, including a punchy bass, which hip-hop lovers will surely appreciate. In addition to that, their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app has an EQ functionality that allows you to tailor the audio of your Sport True wireless to your liking in case you are not a fan of their default sound profile.Also, since these are earbuds made for the gym, they pack a pretty awesome IP54 dust and water resistance rating, giving them the ability to survive even the heaviest of your workouts. Moreover, they offer good battery life, being able to last about 7 hours on a single charge on their own and up to 27 hours with their case.However, the significant downside of the Sennheiser Sport True wireless is that they sadly don't come with ANC functionality. But it's also worth noting that they have a tight fit that offers good passive noise cancellation.The Sennheiser Sport True wireless are currently a steal on Amazon UK. Not only do they are so heavily discounted, but they also have a lot to offer. So, if not having ANC is not a dealbreaker for you, we suggest you tap on that deal button and get a pair of Sennheiser Sport True wireless right now.

Finding a pair of good-sounding earbuds for the gym can be hard. After all, nice workout earphones should have good durability, and amazing sound and should come at a more affordable price since gym memberships and food supplements aren't cheap. And the truth is that there aren't that many earbuds that fall in the criteria above. However, if you are located in the UK, you can currently get a pair of earbuds that check almost all the right boxes, including the one with the budget price.At the moment, Sennheiser's earbuds for the gym, the Sport True wireless, are 42% off their price on Amazon UK, allowing you to get a pair for £71 off their price.