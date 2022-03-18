 Get a pair of noise-canceling Sennheiser earbuds with $100 off right now! - PhoneArena

Accessories Deals Audio

Get a pair of noise-canceling Sennheiser earbuds with $100 off right now!

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get a pair of noise-canceling Sennheiser earbuds with $100 off right now!
There’s a great deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 2 earbuds at Best Buy. For a limited time, these great buds are $100 off pinning the price down at just $199.99. And pretty much anyone, who knows anything about audio, would tell you that Sennheiser is one of the best brands out there.

Sennheiser - Momentum 2

True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones - Black

$100 off (33%)
$199 98
$299 98
Buy at BestBuy

The German audio engineering prowess can be found in recording studios and on stage all over the world, and the good news is that the company has a range of consumer-friendly products. Forget Apple, forget Samsung - these earbuds are on the next level.

The Sennheiser Momentum 2 is packed full of features, and offers exceptional sound quality. There’s active noise cancellation onboard, with Sennheiser’s Transparent Hearing - a neat little feature that allows you to let ambient sounds pass through if the need arises.


You can also boss around your voice assistant with a simple tap, customize the touch controls, fiddle with the equalizer in the companion app. These buds are also rated at IPX4, which means they can take a light drizzle with no problems.

The built-in proximity sensor will pause playback when you take them off, to conserve battery, and speaking of battery, you get 7 hours on the earbuds alone and up to 28 hours via the charging case. The Sennheiser Momentum 2 are a great option if you’re on the lookout for a pair of really nice, quality earbuds, and won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

Be sure to also check out our best cheap wireless earbuds article if you want to save even more.

