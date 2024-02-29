Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The good-sounding Sennheiser CX Plus are now dirt cheap after a sweet 46% discount on Amazon

Sennheiser's earbuds may be amazing, but they also usually cost a lot to get. This is why we are constantly on the lookout for awesome deals on Sennheiser earbuds so that our readers can enjoy Sennheiser's premium audio quality without breaking the bank. And the good news is that we are back with another sweet deal on earphones bearing the Sennheiser logo.

Currently, the Sennheiser CX Plus are on sale at a lovely 46% price cut on Amazon, allowing you to snag a pair for $83 off its price, thus scoring awesome Sennheiser earbuds for under $100 if you take advantage of this deal.

Although the Sennheiser CX Plus have seen better discounts in the past, like the 49% price cut they enjoyed a few weeks back and the $94 discount they received for Christmas, a 46% markdown is still pretty great. The price cut may be slightly lower than before, but you can still get these bad boys for south of $100.

Furthermore, as proper Sennheiser earphones, the Sennheiser CX Plus offer great sound with an emphasis on bass. Additionally, you can easily tailor their audio to your liking via the built-in EQ functionality in the Sennheiser Smart Control app.

On top of their awesome audio capabilities, the Sennheiser CX Plus are lightweight and offer good ANC. Oh, and they can be used in the gym as well, as they pack an IPX4 water-resistance rating. In terms of battery life, the Sennheiser CX Plus offer up to 8 hours of playback on their own and up to 24 hours when you add the case.

Overall, the Sennheiser CX Plus earphones are excellent and offer a lot, particularly considering their current price, which is below $100. So, tap that deal button and snag a pair of brand-new Sennheiser earbuds on the cheap today!

