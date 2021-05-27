$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Secret Game Mode undisclosed by Google is discovered in Android 12 beta

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 27, 2021, 8:26 PM
Secret Game Mode undisclosed by Google is discovered in Android 12 beta
Android 12 is bringing plenty of new features to Android such as long-pressing on the power button to access Google Assistant, the new Material You design with its pastel colors, unique shapes, and more. A Reddit user with the handle u/Kilarasx (via BGR) has discovered a secret Game Mode in Android 12's Digital Wellbeing feature. The latter is the tool that allows Android users to see how often he/she uses his phone and specific apps, and can set limits on how much time an app can be used each day.

According to the Reddit user, going to Digital Wellbeing > Do Not Disturb > Schedules brings up a schedules page for Game Mode. Tapping on the gear icon takes a user to a game menu with an optimization mode, an fps (frames per second) counter, and a way to record the screen during gameplay and share it on YouTube. Unfortunately, this isn't showing up for everyone and some believe that there is no connection between this secret Game Mode in Android 12 and Digital Wellbeing.

Google didn't mention this secret Game Mode earlier this month during Google I/O although AndroidAuthority did publish screenshots showing that the feature does exist. While secret for now, by the time Android 12 is ready to be installed in September, hopefully we will know so much about this new tool that it will no longer be a secret.

