Hidden Apple iPhone timer lets you fall asleep to music without draining the batteries overnight

Do you use your wireless AirPods or wired EarPods to fall asleep to music every night? Do you wake up each morning with your battery somewhat depleted and your data bucket severely drained? (if you have Wi-Fi, use it) According to MacRumors , there is a sleep timer in the iPhone that is not technically hidden because it is in plain view. But Apple really doesn't promote it so let's call it the iPhone's unknown sleep timer. Using it is simple and can save you from waking up with a battery crisis first thing in the morning. So follow along!