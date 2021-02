How to find the best screen protector? Tips with amFilm glass protectors for iPhone 12

OK, but what makes a good screen protector?

Tempered glass screen protectors are better than plain plastic ones

They need to be thin yet durable

They need to fit the device just right

They need to be easy to install

I need a screen protector for iPhone 12









So, we protect them. Grab a case, grab a good screen protector . Because that glass panel — no matter how strong they say it is — will get mini scratches over time, and it will shatter after an unfortunate drop.Well, there are a number of things you should be looking for.They feel better to the touch and they are arguably better at defending the screenI’ve literally seen a screen protector start crumbling from the edge and move towards the middle of the screenA warped screen protector can lift off from the screen and create ugly bubbles. Some screen protectors’ edges don’t go all the way to the end of the screen and create an annoying “rainbow” edge. On the other hand, they need to stay within their bounds and not mesh with phone cases, tooI’ve ruined plenty of screen protectors by putting them on crooked and therefore having to remove them. Bonus points for screen protectors that come with all the accessories you need.There are plenty of options out there, but some are better than others. We have the pleasure of presenting the Techmatte amFilm OneTouch glass screen protector. Let’s see if it ticks all the right boxes.Tempered glass? Check. Thin protector with a good fit? Double check. Easy to install? Oh, boy! That’s where the name OneTouch comes from.See, the amFilm screen protector comes in a plastic tray that is designed to perfectly fit around your iPhone 12 . You just slap it on there and you don't need to worry about aligning the screen protector yourself. First, use the provided accessories (wet cloth, dry cloth, dust-cleaning stickers) to perfectly wipe down your screen. Then, remove the plastic cover of the screen protector and place the tray over the phone.