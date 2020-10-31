Here's a great holiday gift idea for friends and family purchasing a 5G iPhone 12 series handset
Yeah, shopping for your friends and family members might be a little difficult this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Apple might have done you a big favor by not including a charging brick in the box with purchases of the 5G iPhone 12 line. Some believe Apple's excuse that it is doing this for the environment since so many chargers are collecting dust in peoples' desk drawers. Others though, see this as a cash grab by Apple with the tech giant seeking to generate sales of official Apple-made charging bricks.
The manufacturer says that this charger has a faster charging speed (8.2V/3.1A) than your typical USB C charger (9V/1.63A), and is a perfect quick charger for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 lines. It also is compatible with the iPhone 11 line, the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models, the iPad Pro (2020), and the Nintendo Switch. If you know someone who plays Animal Crossing all day, the RP-PC144 could be the perfect holiday gift for him or her. And the brick is protected from over-voltage, over-heating, and short-circuiting. At 1.93 x 1.93 x 1.18in, the charger is portable and includes foldable pins. It also is available in your favorite color and the favorite color of your friends and family members as long as that color is black!
As we said the RP-PC144 makes a great holiday gift for your friends or family members. But we'd be remiss if we didn't point out that it would also make a great gift for yourself as well. And you know just how well received this accessory would be. Of course, the ultimate gift package would include the power adapter along with an iPhone 12 series handset, or a Galaxy Note 20, or a Switch. But we remain in the midst of a global pandemic after all.
Lastly, if you want to send a message to Apple showing how upset you are that they dropped the charger and the EarPods from the iPhone box this year, spending $38 to purchase Apple's charger and cable is not the way to do it. Instead, saving 32% by buying the RAVPower charger will save you some cash and let Apple know that you're not happy with its decision to stop giving away accessories for the iPhone.