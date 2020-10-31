Here's a great holiday gift idea for friends and family purchasing a 5G iPhone 12 series handset

Yeah, shopping for your friends and family members might be a little difficult this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Apple might have done you a big favor by not including a charging brick in the box with purchases of the 5G iPhone 12 line . Some believe Apple's excuse that it is doing this for the environment since so many chargers are collecting dust in peoples' desk drawers. Others though, see this as a cash grab by Apple with the tech giant seeking to generate sales of official Apple-made charging bricks.





If you know a friend or family member who has bought an iPhone 12 or an iPhone 12 Pro , or plans on purchasing an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, we do have an idea that will kill two birds with one stone. The RAVPower RP-PC144 is an MFi wall charger which means that it is certified for the iPhone and other Apple iDevices. You won't have to worry about damaging or killing your Apple iPhone when using this charger which will work on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 devices. This accessory uses the Power Delivery (PD) specifications which allows for Quick Charging using USB ports.







The RP-PC144 will charge your iPhone 12 series handset at 20W allowing the device to go from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes. While Apple is asking $19 for its 20W charger which works with the iPhone 12 line, the RAVPower brick includes two ports for simultaneous charging at 20W via the USB-C port and via the 10W USB-A port. And in addition, if you need a new USB-C to Lightning cable, Apple charges another $19 for a 3.3 foot cable. The RP-PC144 comes with a well built 3 foot USB-C to Lighting cable that is included in the box for free with the charger. So instead of paying $38 for Apple's power adapter with one port and a Type-C to Lightning cable, you can pay $25.99 to RAVPower for the two port brick and a very sturdy Type-C to Lightning cable that actually feels like a million bucks (that's a bit of an exaggeration).













As we said the RP-PC144 makes a great holiday gift for your friends or family members. But we'd be remiss if we didn't point out that it would also make a great gift for yourself as well. And you know just how well received this accessory would be. Of course, the ultimate gift package would include the power adapter along with an iPhone 12 series handset, or a Galaxy Note 20, or a Switch. But we remain in the midst of a global pandemic after all.





Lastly, if you want to send a message to Apple showing how upset you are that they dropped the charger and the EarPods from the iPhone box this year, spending $38 to purchase Apple's charger and cable is not the way to do it. Instead, saving 32% by buying the RAVPower charger will save you some cash and let Apple know that you're not happy with its decision to stop giving away accessories for the iPhone.

