Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S10 updated to Android 11 after the T-Mobile and AT&T versions

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 16, 2021, 8:46 AM
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S10 updated to Android 11 after the T-Mobile and AT&amp;T versions
For some reason, Samsung rolls the newest Android updates for its unlocked Galaxy phone models later than for the carrier versions, and the Galaxy S10 series is no exception

After rolling out the Galaxy S10 models Android 11 update with the One UI 3 interface at the beginning of January in Europe, Samsung updated the T-Mobile and AT&T's S10 models here in the US, too.

Well, now is the time to score an Android 11 update for your unlocked Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, or S10 5G, and breathe new life in their aging bodies. To be honest, Samsung would've started earlier but some update mishap resulted in pulling the Android 11 firmware from the market and releasing it a week or so later than it originally planned. 

The Android 11 firmware in question carries the G97xU1UEU4FUA4 coding, and you can check if it has been downloaded and ready to install on your Galaxy S10 series phone by going to the software update section in Settings. 

