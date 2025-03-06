Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a $13,000 John Wick-style makeover from Caviar

Galaxy S25 Ultra





The Galaxy S25 Ultra Viper: Samsung might not like this very much









Caviar, the Dubai-based company that has gained fame for transforming top-shelf devices into over-the-top, high-end collectables, has outfitted the Galaxy S25 Ultra (Viper) with materials that try to portray luxury and durability.





The titanium frame is coated in PVD, the same finish used in Swiss luxury watches, to make it more resistant to scratches and have a sleek, tactical look. If that was not enough, the 24K gold accents give the phone that luxurious look that Caviar is known for.





One of the most striking details is the built-in sand timer (not filled with actual sand)—which is apparently the stand-out gimmicky feature of this design. Adding even more to the creative look is the fact that the "hourglass" is embedded in a gun's grip panel, with the gun protruding from the phone's back.



The Galaxy S25 Ultra Viper is not being produced in bulk by Caviar, and only one unit exists, making it a real collectible item. According to Ana Al Hosani, a Caviar representative:









That’s a poetic way of saying this is the most over-the-top Galaxy S25 Ultra money can buy, and its 100% marketing talk.





Worth it? That depends...





If you are in search of real innovation, then you might as well stick with the regular Galaxy S25 Ultra , which already has the best display, the best camera system we have tested so far, and the S Pen with its nifty features.





If, however, you want to own something no one else in the world will have—and you happen to have a spare $13,000 lying around—then this might be the ultimate statement piece.