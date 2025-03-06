Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a $13,000 John Wick-style makeover from Caviar

GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Three images showcasing the S25 Ultra Viper from Caviar.
It's had to imagine that anyone out there asked for a $13,000 custom Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, but that is exactly what luxury brand Caviar did for its first rendition of Samsung’s flagship. It's called the Galaxy S25 Ultra Viper, and it draws inspiration from the neo-noir action thriller film series John Wick.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra Viper: Samsung might not like this very much



Caviar, the Dubai-based company that has gained fame for transforming top-shelf devices into over-the-top, high-end collectables, has outfitted the Galaxy S25 Ultra (Viper) with materials that try to portray luxury and durability.

The titanium frame is coated in PVD, the same finish used in Swiss luxury watches, to make it more resistant to scratches and have a sleek, tactical look. If that was not enough, the 24K gold accents give the phone that luxurious look that Caviar is known for.

One of the most striking details is the built-in sand timer (not filled with actual sand)—which is apparently the stand-out gimmicky feature of this design. Adding even more to the creative look is the fact that the "hourglass" is embedded in a gun's grip panel, with the gun protruding from the phone's back.

Exclusivity at its peak


The Galaxy S25 Ultra Viper is not being produced in bulk by Caviar, and only one unit exists, making it a real collectible item. According to Ana Al Hosani, a Caviar representative:

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a technological masterpiece and at Caviar we take it to the next level by combining elite craftsmanship with bold storytelling. This one-of-a-kind phone celebrates the accuracy and-cool of John Wick’s weaponry, making it a must-have for collectors and lovers of the luxury.

That’s a poetic way of saying this is the most over-the-top Galaxy S25 Ultra money can buy, and its 100% marketing talk.

Worth it? That depends...


If you are in search of real innovation, then you might as well stick with the regular Galaxy S25 Ultra, which already has the best display, the best camera system we have tested so far, and the S Pen with its nifty features.

If, however, you want to own something no one else in the world will have—and you happen to have a spare $13,000 lying around—then this might be the ultimate statement piece.

At the very least, it’s one of the wildest custom phone designs we’ve seen in a while.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

