Samsung working on a double-tap feature to check the time on Galaxy devices
Up Next:
Galaxy Z Flip 5 | Image credit: PhoneArena
Technology is ever-evolving, and smartphone companies are constantly having to innovate in order to get the consumers' attention and make users' lives easier. As such, it appears that Samsung is working on a new feature that allows Galaxy phone users to check the time with a simple double-tap on the back of their device.
As recently discovered by Samsung tipster Tarun Vats, the company is developing an update for the RegiStar module in the Good Lock app. This app allows users to customize various aspects of their phone's interface. The update will introduce a feature called "Check Time with Back Tap."
The RegiStar module, part of the Good Lock app, already lets users assign functions to a double-tap gesture on the back of their phone. Currently, it can be used for things like taking screenshots. This new feature will extend its capabilities to allow users to check the time without unlocking their phone or turning on the screen. The idea behind this is to improve accessibility and convenience, and will be particularly useful in situations where seeing the screen might be difficult, such as in bright sunlight or when the phone is in a pocket or bag.
Galaxy Exclusive: Double Tap to Check Time (Even with Screen Off!— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) June 6, 2024
The first feature for One UI 7 & One UI 6.1.1 is GoodLock RegiStar's "Check Time with Back Tap" - coming soon to your Galaxy phone!
Reposthttps://t.co/CMHyQQBw5D#GalaxyS24#OneUI#Samsung#OneUI7
While the double-tap feature is currently available for other functions on some Galaxy devices, the new time check feature will be unique because it will work even when the screen is turned off. This is a major step forward in terms of usability and accessibility.
According to the team working on the feature, it will be available initially on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, while other Galaxy devices will get access to it later through the One UI 7 update. However, it seems that tablets won't be included in this rollout.
The "Check Time with Back Tap" feature is still in development, but it's expected to be a welcome addition for many Galaxy phone users. It's a small change that could make a big difference in everyday convenience.
The "Check Time with Back Tap" feature is still in development, but it's expected to be a welcome addition for many Galaxy phone users. It's a small change that could make a big difference in everyday convenience.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: