Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung working on a double-tap feature to check the time on Galaxy devices

By
0comments
Samsung working on a double-tap feature to check the time on Galaxy devices
Galaxy Z Flip 5 | Image credit: PhoneArena

Technology is ever-evolving, and smartphone companies are constantly having to innovate in order to get the consumers' attention and make users' lives easier. As such, it appears that Samsung is working on a new feature that allows Galaxy phone users to check the time with a simple double-tap on the back of their device.

As recently discovered by Samsung tipster Tarun Vats, the company is developing an update for the RegiStar module in the Good Lock app. This app allows users to customize various aspects of their phone's interface. The update will introduce a feature called "Check Time with Back Tap."


The RegiStar module, part of the Good Lock app, already lets users assign functions to a double-tap gesture on the back of their phone. Currently, it can be used for things like taking screenshots. This new feature will extend its capabilities to allow users to check the time without unlocking their phone or turning on the screen. The idea behind this is to improve accessibility and convenience, and will be particularly useful in situations where seeing the screen might be difficult, such as in bright sunlight or when the phone is in a pocket or bag.

While the double-tap feature is currently available for other functions on some Galaxy devices, the new time check feature will be unique because it will work even when the screen is turned off. This is a major step forward in terms of usability and accessibility.

According to the team working on the feature, it will be available initially on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6, while other Galaxy devices will get access to it later through the One UI 7 update. However, it seems that tablets won't be included in this rollout.

The "Check Time with Back Tap" feature is still in development, but it's expected to be a welcome addition for many Galaxy phone users. It's a small change that could make a big difference in everyday convenience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless