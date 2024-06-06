Samsung working on a double-tap feature to check the time on Galaxy devices

As recently discovered by Samsung tipster Tarun Vats, the company is developing an update for the RegiStar module in the Good Lock app. This app allows users to customize various aspects of their phone's interface. The update will introduce a feature called "Check Time with Back Tap."

Galaxy Exclusive: Double Tap to Check Time (Even with Screen Off!



The first feature for One UI 7 & One UI 6.1.1 is GoodLock RegiStar's "Check Time with Back Tap" - coming soon to your Galaxy phone!



Reposthttps://t.co/CMHyQQBw5D#GalaxyS24#OneUI#Samsung#OneUI7 — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) June 6, 2024



The RegiStar module, part of the Good Lock app, already lets users assign functions to a double-tap gesture on the back of their phone. Currently, it can be used for things like taking screenshots. This new feature will extend its capabilities to allow users to check the time without unlocking their phone or turning on the screen. The idea behind this is to improve accessibility and convenience, and will be particularly useful in situations where seeing the screen might be difficult, such as in bright sunlight or when the phone is in a pocket or bag.While the double-tap feature is currently available for other functions on some Galaxy devices, the new time check feature will be unique because it will work even when the screen is turned off. This is a major step forward in terms of usability and accessibility.