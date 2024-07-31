Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Samsung updates its News app with Olympic Games curated content hub for Galaxy users

Samsung updates its News app with Olympic Games curated content hub for Galaxy users
Samsung has announced an update to its News app designed to provide seamless access to the latest content from the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The update, currently available on all Galaxy devices in the U.S., features curated editorial content from Olympics.com, the official digital platform of the International Olympic Committee. In addition to the latest trending stories, users can stay up-to-date with a calendar of events and track medal counts — all of which can be accessed within mini pages on the News app.  

This comprehensive Olympics hub provides an experience that mirrors the excitement of being at the Games, from tracking your favorite events to staying updated with the latest highlights. It underscores Samsung's commitment to leverage mobile innovations to bring consumers closer to global events. The update will also feature content for the Paralympic Games in August.

Samsung News has also expanded its offerings beyond sports to include updates on major upcoming events, such as the 2024 United States Presidential Election. It has also delivered exciting new sports programming from LALIGA to soccer enthusiasts across the country.

The latest update to Samsung News reflects a growing trend: mobile platforms are now the go-to source for news and entertainment. This shift in consumption habits is driven by the increasing capabilities of smartphones and tablets, as well as the ever-expanding availability of high-speed data. Samsung News recognizes this trend and is committed to delivering a mobile news experience that is both informative and engaging.

Samsung News is constantly evolving to meet the needs of its users, and the Olympics Hub update is just the latest example of how Samsung is pushing the boundaries of what a mobile news platform can offer. In the future, Samsung says that we can expect to see the News app continue to innovate and deliver new features that make it the ultimate destination for news on the go.
Johanna Romero
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

